ACT-IAC Announces Igniting Innovation 2018 Conference and Awards Finalists

"This year's program will be bigger and better than ever," said Alexis Bonnell, USAID, and Mike Whitaker, ICF, this year's co-chairs. "In addition to forty exhibits by top innovators, we added keynotes by senior government officials, "Lightning Talks" by experienced innovators, and an interactive human-centered design session." Last year's Igniting Innovation award winner, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) E-Verify, was even recognized in the President's Management Agenda!

This year's Top 40 Finalists were selected from over 150 submissions developed to address some of the government's biggest challenges. Their innovations range from improving business processes to new apps for digital services, strengthening cybersecurity, and implementing cutting-edge technologies like AI, biometrics, and blockchain. The finalists will exhibit their innovations at the Igniting Innovation 2018 Conference and Awards event on May 11, 2018 at the Renaissance Washington DC Hotel. Matt Lira, White House Office of American Innovation, will keynote and he will be followed by Gary Washington (USDA), Darren Ash (USDA), and Joanne Collins-Smee (GSA) as they discuss the IT Modernization Center of Excellence. Prior-year winners and government innovation leaders will discuss their experiences. Attendees will vote to select the Top 8 "best-of-the-best" innovations and the overall Igniting Innovation Award winner.

Government, industry, and academic professionals are invited to attend this exciting event. For more event information and to view the Top 40 Finalists, please visit https://www.actiac.org/igniting-innovation-2018-conference-and-awards-0.

Igniting Innovation 2018 Conference and Awards is underwritten by CenturyLink, Booz Allen Hamilton, Dell EMC, DXC Technology, Leidos, and OnPoint.

For more information on the Igniting Innovation 2018 Conference and Awards, contact Mike Howell at mhowell@actiac.org or 703-208-4800 ext. 228.

