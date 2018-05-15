ACT-IAC Announces Igniting Innovation 2018 Conference and Awards Finalists

The overall Award, determined by popular vote, went to The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) from HHS. Their new 'Data Analytics Platform' provides over 1,800 grants and program officers with self-service tools to support data-informed decision-making and mitigate risks to its $9 billion grants portfolio.

Judges recognized four additional Dynamite Award Winners in the following categories:

Impacter – Gov2Go by NIC Federal for the greatest magnitude of innovation results and benefits

– Gov2Go by NIC Federal for the greatest magnitude of innovation results and benefits Game Changer – Acquisition in the Digital Age by the MITRE Corporation for a disruptive innovation that resulted in a major breakthrough on a longstanding problem

– Acquisition in the Digital Age by the MITRE Corporation for a disruptive innovation that resulted in a major breakthrough on a longstanding problem Transformer – Cognitive Object Detection Assistant by the IBM Corporation that uses existing technology to transform existing capabilities

– Cognitive Object Detection Assistant by the IBM Corporation that uses existing technology to transform existing capabilities Incubator – Unmanned Aerial System Traffic Management by NASA for the innovation with greatest potential to enhance services to citizens or government operations

"The opportunity to learn and hear from more than 40 different innovators across government and industry really stimulated my thinking. I returned to work ready to explore projects that hadn't been on my radar before," said the Igniting Innovation government co-chair Alexis Bonnell.

Igniting Innovation industry co-chair Michael Whitaker added, "From the speakers to the buzz on the exhibit floor, the Igniting Innovation event was highly energizing. The government innovation community just needed this spark for sharing knowledge and fostering new connections."

ACT-IAC thanks CenturyLink, Booz Allen Hamilton, Dell EMC, DXC Technology, Leidos, and OnPoint for their generous sponsorship for Igniting Innovation 2018.

American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization established to improve government's service delivery and operational performance through the effective and innovative application of technology. ACT-IAC provides a unique, objective and trusted collaborative forum where government and industry executives are working as partners to address critical issues, apply best practices and pioneer innovative solutions. ACT-IAC also provides high-quality learning and educational opportunities to improve the knowledge and expertise of the government workforce – both public and private. Further information about ACT-IAC can be found at www.actiac.org.

