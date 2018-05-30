ACT-IAC Announces New Leadership

The IAC membership has elected Paul Strasser (Executive Vice President, DSA Inc.) as Executive Vice Chair of IAC. He will become the IAC Chair on July 1, 2019. Sundar Vaidyanathan (Co-founder and CEO of Karsun Solutions LLC) was elected as Vice Chair for Finance. Jackie Everett (President and CEO of FedFusion) and Kathy Conrad (Director of Digital Government, Accenture Federal Services) were reelected and will serve second terms on the IAC Executive Committee. Kim Pack (Vice President, Wolf Den Associates) and Jonathan Alboum (Chief Technology Officer, Veritas) were elected to the IAC Executive Committee. Also joining the IAC Executive Committee will be the new industry chair of NexUS – Gabriela Feibel (Leidos). Current IAC Chair Mitzi Mead will remain on the IAC Executive Committee as Past Chair. All of these individuals will serve terms beginning July 1, 2018.

IAC Executive Chair Mitzi Mead stated, "These individuals will strengthen an already exceptional executive committee. I know that this committee, under the leadership of incoming IAC Chair Richard Spires will continue to strengthen ACT-IAC in a way that benefits our entire community."

The leadership of the ACT Executive Committee for the coming year will be ACT President Renee Wynn (NASA) and ACT Executive Vice President Maria Roat (SBA). The following individuals will join the ACT Executive Committee on July 1: Eric Jackson (Department of the Navy); Eric Popiel (Coast Guard); and William Zielinski (GSA). John Burchill (GSA) is also joining the ACT Executive Committee as the government chair of NexUS.

A list of those members continuing on the ACT and IAC Executive Committees is available on the ACT-IAC website (www.actiac.org).

American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization established to improve government's service delivery and operational performance through the effective and innovative application of technology. ACT-IAC provides a unique, objective and trusted collaborative forum where government and industry executives are working as partners to address critical issues, apply best practices and pioneer innovative solutions. ACT-IAC also provides high-quality learning and educational opportunities to improve the knowledge and expertise of the government workforce – both public and private. Further information about ACT-IAC can be found at www.actiac.org.

