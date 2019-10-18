ACT-IAC Celebrates 40 Years At Imagine Nation ELC 2019

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership in the government IT community today confirmed plans to recognize the 40th Anniversary at the Imagine Nation ELC 2019 conference, October 20-23, 2019 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA.

In December 1979, FGIPC was created as a non-profit, 501(c)3 educational organization which later became the American Council for Technology (ACT). It allowed federal executives to exchange information and best practices as well as collaborate on new technologies.

Since 1990, the ELC conference has been the annual destination for leaders in the government tech community to foster and promote education, leadership, and collaboration on new solutions and strategies to achieve the mission.

The Imagine Nation ELC 2019 featured speakers include Vint Cerf, Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google; Emily Murphy, Administrator, General Services Administration; Patrick J. Murphy, Former Army Under Secretary, Former Congressman; Karen Dunn Kelley, Deputy Secretary, Department of Commerce; Margaret Weichert, Acting Director and Deputy Director of Management, Office of Management and Budget; and Dr. Michael Eric Wooten, Administrator for Federal Procurement Policy.

The government chair is Federal Chief Information Officer Suzette Kent and the industry chair is Amazon Web Services Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector, Teresa Carlson. They have contributed their leadership, knowledge and experience to set the conference tone and theme, 'Driving Impact! Innovation through Government and Industry Collaboration.'

Conference attendees will undertake a Journey of Innovation - from Imagination to Impact with topics aligned to the President's Management Agenda (PMA). The four major themes are Cybersecurity, Health Innovation, Emerging Technology, and Mission Modernization with additional 'threads of content' featuring workforce, acquisition, data, CX, blockchain, privacy, RPA/AI and shared services.

Additionally, multiple training and learning formats will go beyond 'tracks and themes' to provide attendees with more options. They will get to choose from the Center Stage for compelling TED Talk®-like presentations from industry and government thought-leaders; the TechKnow Showcase to inspire innovative thinking, revealing how tomorrow's technologies are taking shape today to advance government's mission; and the Partner Pavilion to showcase the exciting ways that solutions, services and technology are being used by government clients.

Imagine Nation ELC 2019 is largely underwritten by CenturyLink, the Diamond Terabyte Sponsor; Leidos, GDIT, OnPoint Consulting Inc, Perspecta, and SAIC, the Gigabyte Sponsors; and Amazon Web Services, ICF, and Google Cloud, the Platinum Sponsors.

Learn more about Imagine Nation ELC 2019 by visiting www.actiac.org/ELC.

American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization created to provide a safe haven for collaboration and the only place where government and industry can work together as true partners towards a shared vision of a more effective, efficient and innovative government. For more information: www.actiac.org.

