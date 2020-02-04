ACT-IAC Congratulates 2020 Federal 100 Award Winners

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership dedicated to advancing government through the application of information technology, congratulates all of the 2020 Federal 100 award winners. ACT-IAC recognizes their accomplishments in federal IT and their dedication to advancing government.

"This is an impressive list of leaders in federal IT who are making a difference and helping to accomplish the mission of government," said David Wennergren, CEO of ACT-IAC, "We applaud FCW for their unrivaled history of recognizing outstanding government and industry leaders and look forward to sharing in the success enabled by these Federal 100 award winners."

ACT-IAC is delighted to announce that many of the Federal 100 award winners are actively engaged ACT-IAC members who lead our executive committees, contribute to our Communities of Interest (COI) and working groups, have graduated from our professional development programs and participate as speakers in our conferences, such as Imagine Nation ELC.

ACT-IAC is especially proud to recognize the following individuals who are making a significant contribution to the ACT-IAC mission of advancing government:

Combiz R. Abdolrahimi , Emerging Technology and Innovation Leader, Government & Public Services, Deloitte Consulting and ACT-IAC Fellow and Distinguished Member

, Emerging Technology and Innovation Leader, Government & Public Services, Deloitte Consulting and ACT-IAC Fellow and Distinguished Member Gundeep Ahluwalia , Chief Information Officer, Department of Labor and Member, American Council for Technology (ACT) Executive Committee

, Chief Information Officer, Department of Labor and Member, American Council for Technology (ACT) Executive Committee Alexis Bonnell , Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development and ACT-IAC Government Innovation Advisor and Igniting Innovation Co-chair

, Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development and ACT-IAC Government Innovation Advisor and Igniting Innovation Co-chair Anil Cheriyan, Director, Technology Transformation Services, and Deputy Commissioner, Federal Acquisition Service, GSA and ACT-IAC Engaged Federal Executive

Timothy W. Cooke , CEO, ASI Government and ACT-IAC Acquisition Excellence Conference Co-chair and Acquisition Innovation Project Leader

, CEO, and ACT-IAC Acquisition Excellence Conference Co-chair and Acquisition Innovation Project Leader Suzette Kent , Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget and ACT-IAC Engaged Federal Executive

, Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget and ACT-IAC Engaged Federal Executive Beth Anne B. Killoran , Deputy Chief Information Officer, General Services Administration and Member, American Council for Technology (ACT) Executive Committee

, Deputy Chief Information Officer, General Services Administration and Member, American Council for Technology (ACT) Executive Committee Ashley Mahan , Director, Secure Cloud Portfolio and FedRAMP, Technology Transformation Service, General Services Administration and ACT-IAC Engaged Federal Executive

, Director, Secure Cloud Portfolio and FedRAMP, Technology Transformation Service, General Services Administration and ACT-IAC Engaged Federal Executive Maria Roat , Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration and President, American Council for Technology (ACT) Executive Committee

, Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration and President, American Council for Technology (ACT) Executive Committee Paul Strasser , President, Brillient Corporation and Chair, Industry Advisory Council (IAC) Executive Committee

In addition, ACT-IAC is proud to recognize the following IAC member companies who have Federal 100 award winners:

Accenture

Amazon Web Services

CenturyLink

CGI Federal

Dell EMC Federal

IBM

Karsun Solutions

Leidos

Microsoft

Octo Consulting Group

Perspecta Inc.

Red Hat

SalesForce

ServiceNow

Unisys

Zscaler

