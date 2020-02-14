ACT-IAC Partners Leadership Development Program Selects 2020 Class of 20 Government and 20 Industry Participants

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) today announced its 2020 Partners Program class. This nine-month program pairs government and industry professionals to collectively engage, develop and prepare for their future roles at the Senior Executive Service (SES) and corporate executive officer levels.

"Outstanding professional development programs are a key component of the ACT-IAC value proposition," said David Wennergren, ACT-IAC CEO, "and the Partners Program has a 24 year legacy of building relationships and honing leadership skills."

Katrina Brisbon is the Government Chair of the 2020 Class and said, "I am excited to co-lead this class of success-oriented industry and government participants. I am passionate about the success of this community of like-minded professionals and am honored to be selected to lead this group. This cohort will be challenged to embrace new opportunities, be inspired, intrigued and collectively achieve innovative and collaborative outcomes!"

Mitzi Mead is the Industry Chair of the class and said, "The Partners Program serves as an example of what both Government and Industry can accomplish through collaboration and partnership. The relationships that are forged last a lifetime. I was privileged to be part of the 2001 class and serve in Partners leadership positions in 2004, 2005 and 2006. I am looking forward to working again with a new set of leaders and Partners this year as we embark on a journey to improve government for our citizens."

2020 Government Partners Program participants:

Marcela Almeida, Internal Revenue Service

Thomas T. Booker, Bureau of the Fiscal Service

Shila R. Cooch, Office of Management and Budget

Kimberly Coplen, Federal Aviation Administration

Spencer Cummings, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Andrew Fabrizio, Small Business Administration

Joseph Foster, National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Peter Gillis, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Tonya L. Judkins, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Franklyn Matthews, Department of Commerce, Enterprise Services

Atash Mehta, Department of Labor

Mike O'Connor, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Tonya R. Pruitt, General Services Administration

Marisa A. Roinestad, Internal Revenue Service

Tamika Denise Spencer, General Services Administration

Stacy Swann, General Services Administration

Ellery Roosevelt Taylor, General Services Administration

Anmy D Torres, Department of Justice

Janusz Wasiolek, Library of Congress

Kristen Wilson, General Services Administration

2020 Industry Partners Program participants:

Darby Bade, General Dynamics Information Technology

Pamela Bosque, Perspecta

D.J. Dart, Unisys Federal Systems

Raj Dasgupta, Riva Solutions, Inc

Lisa Gardner, Leidos

Beth Gomolka, Excella

Grady Johnson, CGI Federal

Bradley Kistler, IBM

Evan Lee, ICF

Andrew J Lindner, Sawdey Solution Services, Inc.

Aaron Moak, PingWind, Inc.

Sridhar T Rajagopalan, Alpha Omega Integration LLC

Pam Rubin, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Pooja Sangwan, Attain

Rakhi Sharma, Rigil Corporation

Karen Shrum, Ernst &Young LLP (EY)

Michael Spagna, MetroStar Systems, Inc.

Heath Starr, Science Application International Corporation (SAIC)

Steven Walker, Accenture Federal Services

Jeffrey Wehner, LMI

2020 Partners Program Leadership:

Katrina Brisbon, Transportation Security Agency (Government Chair)

Mitzi Mead, Accela Consulting (Industry Chair)

Warren Blankenship, General Services Administration (Government Vice Chair)

Erin Collard, Environmental Protection Agency (Government Vice Chair)

Janet Clement, Golden Key Group (Industry Vice Chair)

Darren Death, ASRC Federal (Industry Vice Chair)

