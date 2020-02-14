ACT-IAC Partners Leadership Development Program Selects 2020 Class of 20 Government and 20 Industry Participants
Government and industry stakeholders peer-nominated for senior leadership advancement
FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) today announced its 2020 Partners Program class. This nine-month program pairs government and industry professionals to collectively engage, develop and prepare for their future roles at the Senior Executive Service (SES) and corporate executive officer levels.
"Outstanding professional development programs are a key component of the ACT-IAC value proposition," said David Wennergren, ACT-IAC CEO, "and the Partners Program has a 24 year legacy of building relationships and honing leadership skills."
Katrina Brisbon is the Government Chair of the 2020 Class and said, "I am excited to co-lead this class of success-oriented industry and government participants. I am passionate about the success of this community of like-minded professionals and am honored to be selected to lead this group. This cohort will be challenged to embrace new opportunities, be inspired, intrigued and collectively achieve innovative and collaborative outcomes!"
Mitzi Mead is the Industry Chair of the class and said, "The Partners Program serves as an example of what both Government and Industry can accomplish through collaboration and partnership. The relationships that are forged last a lifetime. I was privileged to be part of the 2001 class and serve in Partners leadership positions in 2004, 2005 and 2006. I am looking forward to working again with a new set of leaders and Partners this year as we embark on a journey to improve government for our citizens."
2020 Government Partners Program participants:
Marcela Almeida, Internal Revenue Service
Thomas T. Booker, Bureau of the Fiscal Service
Shila R. Cooch, Office of Management and Budget
Kimberly Coplen, Federal Aviation Administration
Spencer Cummings, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
Andrew Fabrizio, Small Business Administration
Joseph Foster, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Peter Gillis, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
Tonya L. Judkins, U.S. Department of Agriculture
Franklyn Matthews, Department of Commerce, Enterprise Services
Atash Mehta, Department of Labor
Mike O'Connor, U.S. Department of Agriculture
Tonya R. Pruitt, General Services Administration
Marisa A. Roinestad, Internal Revenue Service
Tamika Denise Spencer, General Services Administration
Stacy Swann, General Services Administration
Ellery Roosevelt Taylor, General Services Administration
Anmy D Torres, Department of Justice
Janusz Wasiolek, Library of Congress
Kristen Wilson, General Services Administration
2020 Industry Partners Program participants:
Darby Bade, General Dynamics Information Technology
Pamela Bosque, Perspecta
D.J. Dart, Unisys Federal Systems
Raj Dasgupta, Riva Solutions, Inc
Lisa Gardner, Leidos
Beth Gomolka, Excella
Grady Johnson, CGI Federal
Bradley Kistler, IBM
Evan Lee, ICF
Andrew J Lindner, Sawdey Solution Services, Inc.
Aaron Moak, PingWind, Inc.
Sridhar T Rajagopalan, Alpha Omega Integration LLC
Pam Rubin, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
Pooja Sangwan, Attain
Rakhi Sharma, Rigil Corporation
Karen Shrum, Ernst &Young LLP (EY)
Michael Spagna, MetroStar Systems, Inc.
Heath Starr, Science Application International Corporation (SAIC)
Steven Walker, Accenture Federal Services
Jeffrey Wehner, LMI
2020 Partners Program Leadership:
Katrina Brisbon, Transportation Security Agency (Government Chair)
Mitzi Mead, Accela Consulting (Industry Chair)
Warren Blankenship, General Services Administration (Government Vice Chair)
Erin Collard, Environmental Protection Agency (Government Vice Chair)
Janet Clement, Golden Key Group (Industry Vice Chair)
Darren Death, ASRC Federal (Industry Vice Chair)
About ACT-IAC – Advancing Government Through Education, Collaboration and Action
ACT-IAC is the premier public-private partnership in the government IT community and an example of how government and industry work together. ACT-IAC is a nonprofit educational organization created to advance government through collaboration and education. The organization provides an objective, vendor and technology-neutral and ethical forum where government and industry are working together to develop innovative strategies, effective and efficient solutions and best practices.
