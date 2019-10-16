ACT-IAC Ramps Up Data-Related Activities

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) today officially announced its increased focus on managing and using data during the coming year with the release of the "Advancing Data-Driven Decision Making in the Public Sector" report as just the first step.

The Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act of 2018 and the Federal Data Strategy created challenging new requirements for federal agencies. ACT-IAC undertook the Data-Driven Decision Making project to help government agencies address these requirements. The project report contains a data management maturity model, a self-assessment tool, and keys to success based on interviews with thirteen federal agencies. The report is available on ACT-IAC's website at: https://www.actiac.org/advancing-data-driven-decision-making-public-sector .

"The ability to curate data and to use supporting technologies like data analytics, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence to make better decisions is critical to the delivery of government missions. In order to derive the best value from data, it must be managed strategically. Projects and programs focused on data management and appropriate use will help the government achieve its strategic goals, enhance services to citizens, and improve government operations," said Federal Deputy CIO Margie Graves.

The importance and timeliness of this topic are demonstrated by its inclusion in the program for the Imagine Nation ELC 2019 conference, ACT-IAC's largest annual event, in Philadelphia, PA Oct. 20-23, 2019. Learn more at https://www.actiac.org/events/imagine-nation-elc-2019 .

Additionally on November 22, 2019, ACT-IAC will hold a forum on Data-Driven Decision Making. For more information, visit https://www.actiac.org/events/data-driven-decision-making-forum .

ACT-IAC's Institute for Innovation is launching a follow-on project to accelerate the adoption of an evidence-based culture in government. ACT-IAC plans to convene a group of federal Chief Data Officers and industry experts to explore establishing a community of practice to support this effort.

About ACT-IAC – Advancing Government Through Education, Collaboration and Action

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization established to improve government's service delivery and operational performance through the effective and innovative application of technology. ACT-IAC provides a unique, objective and trusted collaborative forum where government and industry executives are working as partners to address critical issues, apply best practices and pioneer innovative solutions. ACT-IAC also provides high-quality learning and educational opportunities to improve the knowledge and expertise of the government workforce – both public and private. Further information about ACT-IAC can be found at www.actiac.org.

