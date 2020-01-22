ACT-IAC Releases New Artificial Intelligence Playbook

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership dedicated to advancing government through the application of information technology, today officially announced the release of the "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Playbook for the U.S. Federal Government." It was produced through a collaborative, volunteer effort by a working group of 133 leaders from government and industry plus academia and associations, hosted by the ACT-IAC Emerging Technology Community of Interest (COI).

"The AI Playbook is designed to help the United States Federal Government achieve successful outcomes and reduce risk in its understanding and application of AI technologies," said David Wennergren, CEO of ACT-IAC, "and this important work directly supports the President's Management Agenda (PMA), Cross Agency Priority (CAP) Goal 6 - Shifting from Low-Value to High-Value Work." The Playbook also follows the General Service Administration's Office of Government-wide Policy Modernization and Migration Management (M3) framework used for Shared Services.

AI has the power to accelerate government services in fields as diverse as medical research and disaster recovery to help save lives and improve quality of service in impactful ways. It also has the potential to help government mitigate errors and the cost of paper-intensive processes, while enabling collaboration across multiple divisions and agencies to provide more efficient and effective services to citizens. The adoption of AI may enable government agencies to provide new value-added services and serve as a catalyst to modernize IT.

With AI near the top of the hype cycle, it is important to separate reality from hype when it comes to which use cases can actually benefit from an AI solution. This AI Playbook, designed for advanced practitioners and those who are new to AI in the federal government, proposes a step-by-step process and a series of phases consisting of assessment, organization readiness, selection, implementation and integration. It's designed to help organizations understand the actions necessary to deliver minimally viable product (MVP), proof of concept (POC), pilot/limited fielding, initial operational capability (IOC), and a fully operational system to support their overarching objectives.

ACT-IAC is well aligned to be a leading resource on AI through their government-industry partnership in the Emerging Technology Community of Interest and relationships with government leaders. Explore all the resources and opportunities at ACTIAC.org.

Download the AI Playbook for Federal Government at https://www.actiac.org/act-iac-white-paper-artificial-intelligence-playbook.

American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization created to provide a safe haven for collaboration and the only place where government and industry can work together as true partners towards a shared vision of a more effective, efficient and innovative government. For more information: www.actiac.org.

SOURCE American Council for Technology

Related Links

http://www.actiac.org

