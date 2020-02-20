ACT-IAC Releases New DevOps Primer

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership dedicated to advancing government through the application of information technology, today officially announced the release of the "DevOps Primer." It was produced through a collaborative, volunteer effort by a working group from government and industry, hosted by the ACT-IAC Emerging Technology Community of Interest (COI).

DevOps is an organizational philosophy that requires an essential shift in attitudes and approach. It requires a growth mindset as much as it does new and reengineered practices and tools. ACT-IAC developed this primer to be a guide to support the Federal government in its understanding and application of DevOps to support its mission. It includes recommendations from government and industry leaders to identify and explore the culture, practice, and tools to advance the DevOps journey.

"The ACT-IAC DevOps Primer is an outstanding example of the power of government and industry collaboration. It contains essential material for both federal and industry IT leaders looking for practical ways to innovate and quickly deliver results," said David Wennergren, CEO of ACT-IAC, "The featured case studies on federal agencies provide real world experience on using DevOps to drive improved mission outcomes."

"The ACT-IAC DevOps Primer will help guide federal agencies and increase their ability to deliver applications and services at a faster pace than using traditional software development and infrastructure management processes. It's a must-read, especially for smaller agencies," stated Jeremy Wood, Director of Policy and Planning, Office of the Chief Information Officer, Millennium Challenge Corporation.

"Through hundreds of conversations about what is working and what is not, the ACT-IAC DevOps Primer shares insights on DevOps and 'what is next' for Federal agencies. We hope that the lessons learned and the recommendations will help organizations looking to apply DevOps tools and practices to fulfill their missions," said Robin Camarote, Senior Consultant, Wheelhouse Group.

DevOps in government is the move towards a collaborative and communicative mindset and culture with streamlined practices by bringing the development and operations groups together to work as one team. It is a continuous journey and cannot be completed in a silo.

Download the DevOps Primer at https://www.actiac.org/act-iac-white-paper-devops-primer

To complement the DevOps Primer, ACT-IAC is hosting the DevOps Forum on February 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Explore all the resources and opportunities at ACTIAC.org.

American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization created to provide a safe haven for collaboration and the only place where government and industry can work together as true partners towards a shared vision of a more effective, efficient and innovative government. For more information: www.actiac.org.

SOURCE The American Council for Technology - Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

Related Links

http://www.actiac.org

