ACT-IAC Releases New Intelligent Automation Playbook for RPA

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership dedicated to advancing government through the application of information technology, today officially announced the release of the "Intelligent Automation Playbook, Volume 1: Robotic Process Automation."

Intelligent automation aligns with the President's Management Agenda on IT modernization (CAP goal 1) and Shifting from Low-Value to High-Value Work (CAP goal 6) and there is growing acceptance of this emerging technology in the federal government. ACT-IAC published the "Intelligent Automation Playbook, Volume 1: Robotic Process Automation" to provide in-depth guidance for federal agencies to establish, operate and grow robotic process automation (RPA) programs, from understanding the capabilities and benefits through preparing the organization, evaluating software, governance, IT, implementation, operation, managing workforce impacts, and scaling up.

Brillient Corporation's Vice President of Intelligent Solutions, Edward Burrows who was previously the General Services Administration's Robotics Process Automation Manager, noted that, "The playbook is intended as timely assistance for the many agencies who are considering RPA, running pilots or seeking to accelerate deployment."

As this technology evolves from idea to implementation, ACT-IAC is well aligned to be the leading source of government-industry partnership in intelligent automation and robotic process automation (RPA) through the Emerging Technology Community of Interest and relationship with government leaders including the Federal RPA Community of Practice.

ACT-IAC continues to provide learning opportunities for government and industry through forums.

ACT-IAC hosted a successful BOTS forum on October 31, 2019 that included examples of successfully deployed BOTS applications in government and industry along with the implementation steps and barriers to success in graduating and scaling from a BOTs pilot to full production. Gerard Badorrek , General Services Administration's Chief Financial Officer provided the introductory remarks.

Due to the success of the first forum, ACT-IAC will host a second forum on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligent Automation (IA) in January 2020 to provide updates on AI and IA innovative solutions being adopted by government to improve operations, processes and reduce cost and how AI and IA are addressing cybersecurity, workforce changes, and other changes.

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization created to provide a safe haven for collaboration and the only place where government and industry can work together as true partners towards a more effective, efficient and innovative government.

