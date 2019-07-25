ACT-IAC Releases Second Government IT Management Maturity Model

FAIRFAX, Va., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership dedicated to improving government through education and its collaborative programs and events, today officially announced the release of its second government IT Management and Maturity Model. The update is intended to provide a more successful, comprehensive model of IT maturity which includes meeting the requirements of the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA).

New, additional federal government-wide initiatives, policies, and legislation have recently been issued that directly affect IT management and FITARA. The ACT-IAC IT Management and Modernization Community of Interest (COI) developed the updated model to address these key changes including:

Added Cybersecurity category

Added Technology Business Management (TBM) attribute

Strengthened emphasis on modernization & incremental development

Reinforced focus on software license management

Ensured connections between IT strategic planning and IT budget planning

Included IT workforce re-training to meet IT priorities

This updated resource builds upon ACT-IAC's reputation for objectivity and commitment to assist government in delivering its mission and conducting its business through a collaborative approach with government and industry leaders and subject matter experts. ACT-IAC developed the original IT Management and Maturity Model in September 2015 to support the implementation of FITARA which passed into law December 2014.

Flip Anderson, Director of FITARA Operations at the U.S. Department of Agriculture stated, "FITARA was the first major overhaul of Federal IT in almost 20 years and many agencies were unsure how to meet the requirements of this new law and how to measure implementation success. I found the ACT-IAC IT Management and Maturity Model provided the most comprehensive guidance for helping the USDA to successfully implement FITARA mandates and provide metrics to measure the Department and components maturity in managing IT. This model continues to support the USDA in its fourth year."

For more information on the ACT-IAC IT Management Maturity Model, visit https://www.actiac.org/groups/project2-fitara-v2. ACT-IAC members may also attend the FITARA roundtable on July 31 to hear from agency CIOs and others about the recently released FITARA Scorecard and the maturity model, https://www.actiac.org/events/act-iac-it-management-and-modernization-fitara-roundtable.

About ACT-IAC – Advancing Government Through Education, Collaboration and Action

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization established to improve government's service delivery and operational performance through the effective and innovative application of technology. ACT-IAC provides a unique, objective and trusted collaborative forum where government and industry executives are working as partners to address critical issues, apply best practices and pioneer innovative solutions. ACT-IAC also provides high-quality learning and educational opportunities to improve the knowledge and expertise of the government workforce – both public and private. Further information about ACT-IAC can be found at www.actiac.org.

SOURCE The American Council for Technology - Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

Related Links

http://www.actiac.org

