ACT-IAC Seeking Innovation Nominations for 2020 Igniting Innovation Awards

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council's (ACT-IAC) Institute for Innovation is now accepting nominations for its seventh annual Igniting Innovation Conference and Awards to be held in the spring of 2020.

Anyone can submit nominations through January 31, 2020. To nominate an innovation, visit http://www.actiac.org/ignitinginnovationnominations.

To be eligible, an innovation must have been conceived, developed, deployed or upgraded in the last two years (after October 31, 2017). Nominations will be reviewed by government and industry executives and they will select the top finalists to exhibit at the event.

"Our goal is to identify, recognize, promote and connect innovations and innovators to improve services to citizens and government operations," said Jim Cook (MITRE Corporation) chair of ACT-IAC's Institute for Innovation. "We are seeking innovations from all sectors."

The 2019 Igniting Innovation award winners ranged from technology to combat the opioid epidemic, to cutting edge simulators to train military pilots, to providing assistive technology to veterans. For the complete list, visit https://www.actiac.org/igniting-innovation-2019-conference-and-awards . And, ACT-IAC created a whole new category of health-related awards in 2019 in recognition of the importance and growth of innovations in that sector.

ACT-IAC is a non-profit educational organization established to create a more effective and innovative government. ACT-IAC provides a unique, objective, and trusted forum where government and industry executives work together to improve public services and agency operations through the use of technology. ACT-IAC contributes to better communications between government and industry, collaborative and innovative problem solving, and a more professional and qualified workforce.

The ACT-IAC Institute for Innovation was created in 2011 to advance government missions through innovative application and management of information technology.

Learn more about ACT-IAC and the Institute for Innovation and how to become a member at http://www.actiac.org or call (703) 208-4800. Connect with ACT-IAC Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

