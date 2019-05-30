ACT-IAC Voyagers Announces 2019 Graduating Class

FAIRFAX, Va., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership dedicated to improving government through education and its collaborative programs and events, today officially announced the successful completion of the 15th Voyagers leadership development training program by thirty-two program participants. These graduates are now able to transition into the exclusive ACT-IAC Fellows Community.

This unique and highly-competitive program maintains a 1:1 ratio of government to industry participants, providing them the opportunity to "walk in each other's shoes" as they participate in formalized leadership trainings, mentoring programs, off-site events, and topic-driven sessions over the nine-month program.

"As Chairs and Vice Chairs, we had the opportunity to work with these amazing professionals from both government and industry. They excelled in all areas of the program including Voyagers Got Talent and Capstone Projects, and we had the opportunity to see all of them shine and grow as leaders from these projects and activities. I'm excited to see them further their career in their agencies and companies and of course stay engaged in ACT-IAC now that they are Fellows," said Emma Antunes, Voyagers Government Chair.

"This class surpassed our expectations in terms of their commitment to the program. It was clear that our government and industry participants took every opportunity to learn, grow, and get to know one another better. They demonstrated leadership, collaboration, and trust throughout all of their activities – they even took the time to create more opportunities for collaboration outside of their assigned projects! I look forward to seeing them continue their professional development and grow in their career in the coming years," said Jeff Shen, Voyagers Industry Chair.

Government graduates are:

DeLonta Adams , Internal Revenue Service

, Internal Revenue Service Ramzi Bannourah , Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Julius Bradshaw , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration Soundjata Carty, General Services Administration

Young Choi , Department of Education

, Department of Education Rachel Crabtree , Department of Education

, Department of Education Martin Douglas , Internal Revenue Service

, Internal Revenue Service Dolreen Holland, Internal Revenue Service

Vinit Kumar , National Aeronautics and Space Administration

, National Aeronautics and Space Administration Stephanie McDuffie , Internal Revenue Service

, Internal Revenue Service Jennifer Ouverson , Department of the Interior

, Department of the Interior Ali Pourghassemi , Department of Health & Human Services

, Department of Health & Human Services Frank Reyes , House of Representatives

, House of Representatives David Rupert , Department of Veterans Affairs

, Department of Veterans Affairs Birgit Smeltzer , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration Xavierra Webb-Spann, General Services Administration

Christian Williams , General Services Administration

Industry graduates are:

Clint Cates , Indigo IT, LLC

, Indigo IT, LLC Sudhir Duggineni , Karsun Solutions, LLC

, Karsun Solutions, LLC John Enquist , iPower, LLC

, iPower, LLC Lauren Fishburn , Cisco Systems

, Cisco Systems Scott Gold , TeraThink

, TeraThink Nathan Hintz , Wolf Den Associates

, Wolf Den Associates Alexander Lin , TCG

, TCG Alec Longarzo , Excella

, Excella Shakira McCants , Seventh Sense Consulting

, Seventh Sense Consulting Tamar Mintz , Highlight Technologies

, Highlight Technologies Noor Monam, Booz Allen Hamilton

Anayeli Lombera , Dynanet Corporation

, Dynanet Corporation Sarah Thayer , Phacil, LLC

, Phacil, LLC Angela Williams , CGI Federal

, CGI Federal Brittany Woodruff , Leidos

Leadership Team

Government Chair, Emma Antunes , National Aeronautics and Space Administration

, National Aeronautics and Space Administration Government Vice Chair, Michael Palmer , Department of Homeland Security

, Department of Homeland Security Government Vice Chair, Somer Smith , Office of Management and Budget

, Office of Management and Budget Industry Chair, Jeff Shen , Red Team Consulting

, Red Team Consulting Industry Vice Chair, Donna Glassley , Cisco Systems

, Cisco Systems Industry Vice Chair, Cameron Hogan

ACT-IAC also announced the opening of applications for the 2020 Voyagers Program. Applications are due 5:00 pm ET on July 19, 2019. Visit www.actiac.org for more information on the ACT-IAC Voyagers Program.

About ACT-IAC – Advancing Government Through Education, Collaboration and Action

The American Council for Technology (ACT) is a non-profit educational organization established to improve government's service delivery and operational performance through the effective and innovative application of technology. ACT-IAC provides a unique, objective and trusted collaborative forum where government and industry executives are working as partners to address critical issues, apply best practices and pioneer innovative solutions. ACT-IAC also provides high-quality learning and educational opportunities to improve the knowledge and expertise of the government workforce – both public and private. Further information about ACT-IAC can be found at www.actiac.org.

