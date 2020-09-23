ACT Launches Mosaic by ACT to Provide Comprehensive Learning Solution for the Classroom, Home

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ACT – a global nonprofit leader in providing college and career readiness assessments – launches Mosaic™ by ACT®, a research-backed, comprehensive learning solution to provide educators, learners, and families with quality online learning tools and services to address student needs in the classroom and at home, during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

ACT was founded in 1959 on the idea that achievement, not aptitude, should determine student readiness, and that what a student learns in school should indicate their preparedness for college and career. Today, backed by 60 years of research and integrating years-worth of acquisitions and investments in educational solutions, ACT introduces a comprehensive digital suite as it commits to not only measure readiness, but serve teaching and learning at scale.

"Educators, learners, and families are at the center of everything we do," said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. "As a nonprofit helping millions of learners realize education and workplace success each year, we're uniquely prepared to apply our expertise in meaningful ways. Mosaic by ACT is the culmination of our strategic approach to transform into a learning organization. We're broadening our focus from measuring student progress (with assessments) to providing actionable solutions that improve learner outcomes."

Integrating several mergers, acquisitions and investments, Mosaic by ACT combines the adaptive academic learning power of ScootPad, open educational resources from OpenEd, Knovation, and curriculum and assessment framework services from ACT SkillSuite; social emotional learning from Mawi Learning and ACT Tessera; and learning and professional resources from ProExam.

Mosaic by ACT features:

Adaptive Academic Learning : An adaptive learning platform and extensive curriculum and real-time assessment resources to build student knowledge and skills in mathematics and English language arts. It includes a digital learning library with more than 80,000 curated and standards-aligned resources, as well as social and emotional learning.

: An adaptive learning platform and extensive curriculum and real-time assessment resources to build student knowledge and skills in mathematics and English language arts. It includes a digital learning library with more than 80,000 curated and standards-aligned resources, as well as social and emotional learning. Social Emotional Learning : An evidence-based solution that drives tangible results using flexible, adaptable assessment, and curriculum and professional development to prepare all students for success.

: An evidence-based solution that drives tangible results using flexible, adaptable assessment, and curriculum and professional development to prepare all students for success. Learning and Professional Services: An extensive catalog of professional development services to help educators apply these resources to implement effective learning solutions.

With this comprehensive suite, ACT is focused on providing K-8 solutions (and many SEL resources for high school) that impact equity, access and learning outcomes to prepare learners for high school, college and career.

"Our extensive research combined with a powerful mixture of academic and social and emotional learning solutions and services allow us to serve learners and educators right now," said ACT President of Learning Jonell Sanchez. "Reflecting on my own personal experience as a young learner in ESL and remedial learning classes, in this time when we see a widening of opportunity and equity gaps, it's critical to ensure that we are building solutions to close those gaps and working toward access and readiness for all learners. These solutions really meet students where they are and empower educators to adjust accordingly."

"Mosaic by ACT is the next step in a long history of meeting learners where they are and supporting them at every stage," said Sanchez.

Find out more about Mosaic by ACT and how ACT is helping educators, learners and families during the pandemic and beyond at act.org/learning.

About ACT

ACT is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people achieve education and workplace success. Grounded in 60 years of research, ACT is a trusted leader in college and career readiness solutions. Each year, ACT serves millions of students, job seekers, schools, government agencies and employers in the US and around the world with learning resources, assessments, research and credentials designed to help them succeed from elementary school through career. To learn more, visit www.act.org .

