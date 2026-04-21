Act Now: ez1095 Software Simplifies ACA Corrections with Built-In XML Import Feature

ez1095 ACA software includes a powerful XML data import feature included in the e-file version to streamline correction and replacement form filing.

REDMOND, Wash., Apr. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With ACA compliance deadlines approaching and penalties on the line, Halfpricesoft.com is urging employers and tax professionals to act quickly with the latest 2025 ez1095 software, now equipped with a built-in XML data import feature designed to simplify ACA correction and replacement form processing.

Don't risk ACA penalties or last-minute filing stress. Get ahead of correction and replacement filing with ez1095. Download the software, leverage the built-in XML import feature, and ensure accurate, compliant ACA submissions, click here to get started now.

Developers at Halfpricesoft.com have enhanced ez1095 ACA (Affordable Care Act) software to include XML import functionality at no additional cost, allowing users to efficiently process corrections with greater speed and accuracy.

"ez1095 2025 software includes an XML data import feature to process correction and replacement forms more quickly and securely," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

This feature significantly reduces manual data entry and helps organizations manage ACA corrections with confidence. Businesses handling only a few corrections can choose to print paper forms with the "Corrected" box checked and submit by mail, while those needing to efile can follow step-by-step guidance here.

ez1095 supports all required ACA forms, including 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B, and 1094-B, and is IRS-approved to generate electronic filing documents for both current and prior tax years. By managing ACA filings in-house, organizations gain greater control, improved data security, and reduced processing costs.

The software also eliminates the need for pre-printed forms by allowing users to print both IRS and recipient copies on plain white paper. With robust import capabilities, including spreadsheets, XML files, and prior-year data, ez1095 ensures faster setup and streamlined processing.

Flexible Pricing Options:

$295 – Print & Mail Version

$495 – Federal Efile Version

$695 – State & Federal Efile Version

Each version supports unlimited companies, recipients, and ACA forms at no additional cost. Learn more

Key Features Include:

Built-in XML import for fast ACA correction processing

IRS-approved efile document generation

Support for original, correction, replacement, and test submissions

Print ACA forms (1095/1094 B & C) on plain white paper

Unlimited form processing for multiple companies

PDF generation for recipient distribution

No internet required to run the software

Easy step-by-step interface with built-in help resources

Efile direct, add-on feature available for those with no time or TCC code

Compatibility with Windows 11, 10, and 8

Don't hesitate! Correct ACA forms today by visiting Halfpricesoft.com. Test drive the ez1095 for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation. Please note: Trial will appear on forms and efile feature is not enabled for test drive.

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll, accounting, time tracking, and check printing solutions. Its product lineup includes W2, 1099, and 1095 form software, as well as ezACH direct deposit tools. Trusted by businesses for over two decades, Halfpricesoft.com helps streamline operations and simplify payroll and tax reporting.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com