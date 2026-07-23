Halfpricesoft.com Boosts Compatibility for QuickBooks Nonprofit Users with EzCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer Combo

Streamlined, cost-effective check printing solution helps nonprofit organizations maximize donor dollars and simplify QuickBooks integration.

REDMOND, Wash., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com, a leading provider of intuitive and affordable financial software, announces enhanced compatibility and specialized support for nonprofit organizations utilizing QuickBooks alongside the ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer combo. This powerful software pairing allows nonprofit accountants and treasurers to print unlimited customized checks seamlessly from QuickBooks onto blank check stock, drastically cutting operational costs and administrative headaches.

Nonprofit organizations looking to optimize their budget and streamline their QuickBooks check printing can download a free, no-obligation trial version of ezCheckPrinting and the Virtual Printer.

"By integrating ezCheckPrinting and the QuickBooks Virtual Printer, non-profits can eliminate expensive pre-printed checks, cutting our printing overhead, while streamlining multi-account grant management onto a single stack of secure, blank check stock," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

Managing a nonprofit organization requires strict financial oversight and a commitment to keeping overhead low so that maximum funding goes toward the organization's core mission. Traditional pre-printed checks can be expensive and inflexible, especially for nonprofits managing multiple funds or grants. By combining ezCheckPrinting with the ezCheckPrinting Virtual Printer, QuickBooks users can eliminate the need for expensive pre-printed checks entirely.

Key Benefits for Nonprofit Organizations:

Drastic Cost Savings: Print checks on blank check stock, increases savings compared to pre-printed check costs.

Seamless QuickBooks Integration: The Virtual Printer acts as a bridge, allowing users to press "print" inside QuickBooks and have the data securely and accurately transferred to ezCheckPrinting.

Multi-Account Support: Ideal for nonprofits managing multiple programs, chapters, or grants. Users can print checks for various bank accounts without constantly changing out the paper in the printer tray.

Customization and Compliance: Easily add required nonprofit features, such as dual-signature lines, specific fund tracking codes, and organization logos to meet strict compliance guidelines.

Take control of the check printing process today with ezCheckprinting QB version. Download the software and experience the power of the Virtual Printer at a low, flat rate of $149.00 for a single installation. We also offer network versions at a discount. Visit here today to get started.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small-to-midsize business software, specializing in payroll, check printing, and W2/1099 tax reporting solutions. Founded on the principle that financial software should be affordable, easy to use, and reliable, Halfpricesoft.com proudly supports thousands of businesses, accountants, and nonprofit organizations across the United States.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com