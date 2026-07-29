Beat the Q2 Deadline: Crush Form 941 Filing and Skip the Penalties with ezPaycheck

ezPaycheck offers automated payroll and bookkeeping tools that shield small businesses and accountants from brutal IRS penalties, just in time for Q2.

REDMOND, Wash., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Second Quarter deadline rapidly approaching, Halfpricesoft.com is reminding small business owners and payroll professionals of the critical importance of filing Form 941 (Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return) on time. To simplify this process, the developer has integrated direct 941 add-on e-filing features into its flagship applications, ezPaycheck

Streamline: Q2 Filing Today: Download a 30-day free trial of ezPaycheck or ezAccounting. Test the automated features with your own data, print your Form 941, and unlock the full software instantly with a license key. No credit card required. Please note: Trial appears on forms and checks until the key is purchased and entered into the software. Get Started at Halfpricesoft.com.

Filing the quarterly Form 941 accurately and on time is essential for small businesses to maintain strict regulatory compliance, avoid steep financial failure-to-file penalties from the IRS, and ensure that employee benefit tracking, such as Social Security and Medicare credits, remains completely accurate.

What is efile 941 service via ezPaycheck?

Purchase efile here

"Every small business deserves enterprise-grade accuracy without the enterprise price tag," said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "By replacing manual dread with automated precision, we're making flawless Form 941 filing accessible to every hard-working owner."

Streamlined Tax Form Handling Features

Both ezPaycheck and ezAccounting offer localized, in-house data management that automates the quarter-end compilation.

Key capabilities include:

Automated Data Compilation: The software automatically calculates and pools federal income tax withheld, Social Security wages, and Medicare taxes from previously processed paychecks.

The software automatically calculates and pools federal income tax withheld, Social Security wages, and Medicare taxes from previously processed paychecks. Built-in IRS Forms: Users can generate and print the official Form 941 directly onto plain white paper or save it as a PDF.

Users can generate and print the official Form 941 directly onto plain white paper or save it as a PDF. Direct E-Filing Support: The applications include built-in mechanisms allowing users to e-file Form 941 directly through the interface to accelerate IRS acceptance.

The applications include built-in mechanisms allowing users to e-file Form 941 directly through the interface to accelerate IRS acceptance. Data Security: As fully localized desktop applications, financial data stays securely on the user's computer without forcing a reliance on continuous cloud connections.

Pricing and Availability

ezPaycheck Payroll Software is available at $169 per calendar year. (single installation)

is available at per calendar year. (single installation) Network versions available at discounted rates.

Customers can download a 30-day free trial version with no cost or obligation. The trial version is functional but prints forms and checks with a trial watermark, which is seamlessly removed upon purchasing a license key.

To download the trial versions or learn more about e-filing the Q2 Form 941, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software and accountant solutions, specializing in payroll software, accounting software, tax form printing, and check printing software. For over two decades, the company has focused on creating affordable, reliable, and user-friendly "in-house" alternatives to costly automated cloud subscriptions.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com