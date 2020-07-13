Act Now to Secure 2020-2021 Private Tuition: Tutors International Receives High Volume of Requests as Parents Voice Concern Over Unpredictable Schooling Provision Ahead

OXFORD, England, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, the leading provider of elite private tuition services worldwide, has today announced elevated demand for full-time homeschooling as families question the long-term impact of COVID-19 on traditional education provision.

Adam Caller, founder and CEO of Tutors International, noted a common theme among requests from prospective clientele: concern that traditional schooling will continue to be disrupted throughout the 2020-2021 academic year and beyond.

Summarising common concerns cited by prospective clients, Adam Caller commented: "As the fallout of COVID-19 continues, families are now waking up to the uncomfortable reality that schools cannot reinstate their former levels of delivery any time soon. The physical safety of children and staff is paramount, but in a large group setting there is increased risk of temporary closures, staff absence, and scaled-back timetabling. This unpredictability has a knock-on effect on educational welfare and progress. It also means parents are on call to provide educational support at short notice if schools are closed or operating on a limited basis.

Adam Caller added, "As a result, we are seeing increased demand from families with the means to secure stable mid-to-long-term education provision at home. As the best private tutors are now in competitive demand, families considering private tuition are urged to make contact without delay. Furthermore, delaying now could make it impossible for us to complete due diligence background screening on new recruits in time."

Tutors International provides high net worth families with a bespoke tutoring service tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. This includes full-time and part-time homeschooling for all academic stages, subjects, and international curricula.

Adam Caller added, "Our priority is safeguarding educational wellbeing. We understand that in these challenging times of unprecedented global instability, families are seeking peace of mind and security on a personal level. At Tutors International, we are dedicated to connecting students with the very best tutors who can engage and inspire students to achieve."

All tutors working for Tutors International must pass rigorous selection and interview procedures. Tutors International recruits and employs qualified teachers with enhanced DBS checks, verified qualifications and employment history, and additional background screening clearance conducted by a leading international security firm. Should current travel or health restrictions limit the possibility of face to face interviews, clients can interview and select their preferred private tutor via video conference.

Families considering private tuition for the coming academic year 2020-21 are encouraged to get in touch urgently to allow sufficient time to recruit and screen tutors ideally suited to their individual needs. To find out more about Tutors International and the elite services it provides visit www.tutors-international.com.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages globally. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, and for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.



