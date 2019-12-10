Act of Being Holiday Pop-Up Shop with LA Chargers' Austin Ekeler

News provided by

Act of Being

Dec 10, 2019, 15:34 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Act of Being, a luxury men's skincare and grooming brand, will present a Holiday POP-UP Shop this weekend taking place at Bloomingdale's Sherman Oaks Fashion Square Mall from Thursday, December 12th through Sunday, December 15th, 2019.

Join Act of Being this Saturday, December 14 at Bloomingdale's Sherman Oaks for our Holiday Pop-up Shop and meet Austin Ekeler of the LA Chargers.
Football fans will have the opportunity of a lifetime to meet and take a photo with LA Chargers Running Back, Austin Ekeler! Ekeler recently became the second player in franchise history to record 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in a single game (LA Times). Making the young running back a valued player for the Chargers and making history along the way.

Austin Ekeler is a brand ambassador for Act of Being and will be available for a meet and greet, and an opportunity for photos and autographs on Saturday, December 14th from 2:00-3:30 pm.

Fans can get an MVP reservation to meet Ekeler with a pre-sale purchase of $50 Act of Being products. These lucky fans will be placed at the front of the line at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 14th, to guarantee a spot to meet Austin.

Come out and meet the superstar running back and get an express facial by Act of Being. Enjoy light refreshments, a live DJ, and even test your throwing skills with a virtual reality game! Who says skincare and sports don't mix?

Bloomingdale's Exclusive Gift Sets Include;
The Daily Essentials; Daily Face Wash, Daily Moisturizer & Daily Eye Cream $86.00 ($124 Value)
Shavecare Essentials; Grooming Oil & Shave Cream $46.00 ($66 Value)
Skincare Essentials; Daily Face Wash & Shave Cream $43.00 ($54 Value)
MVP Collection; Full collection + faux python gift box $150.00 ($230 Value)

Gift with Purchase;
AOB Baseball Cap with any $50 purchase
Logo T-Shirt with any $100 purchase
LA Chargers Signed Football with any $150 purchase
https://actofbeing.com/ 
https://www.instagram.com/actofbeing/ 
https://www.facebook.com/AOBskincare/

pr@actofbeing.com

