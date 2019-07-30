Act of Nature Leads to Invention of KT Folding Stand Frame for In-Home Exercise

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every invention has a story behind it based on necessity or creativity. Yet the KT Folding Stand Frame — a multi-purpose sports health product akin to a pull-up bar — also has Mother Nature as its driving force.

Trinh invested the KT Folding Stand Frame as the result of disruption by Mother Nature to his usual exercise routine. The product is patented and the first offering from Khanh Trinh Joint Stock Company, a sports product manufacturer, serving the fitness needs of men, women and children around the world.

The KT Folding Stand Frame is the brainchild of Khanh Trinh. Growing up, he used a horizontal tree branch in his family's garden as a pull-up bar to stretch his spine, and build his "six-pack" and to alleviate back pain in his 20s. After a storm unexpectedly took his makeshift workout equipment, Trinh went to work building its replacement, using his mechanical and design skills, along with knowledge of general physics. In 2009, he built a website and sold the KT online, and by 2013, when Trinh was 26, the product had become so popular that he quit his bank job and launched his own company.

The now patented freestanding product comes in one- or double-tiered suspension frames and has a 10-year warranty. The sturdy weight-bearing structure is lightweight, foldable, portable and height-adjustable to allow for gym and yoga exercises and training in the home without the need to drill holes in walls or ceilings.

Uses include:

Spine stretching to relieve and prevent back pain and spinal diseases, as well as to alleviate spine pressure in obese individuals

Aerial or swing yoga exercises

A play bar from which children can hang by their hands and swing their body

Free-standing pull-up bar

Bodybuilding and body sculpting

Hangar for a children's swing or rope ladder

Hangar for hammock chair or yoga hammock

"It's been incredibly rewarding to see that a random act of nature has led to the invention of exercise equipment that allowed me to quit a desk job I did not like and help people around the world to relieve pain and get healthier while having fun," said Trinh. "I look forward to developing more products that improve my customers' quality of life."

The Folding Stand Frame is available on Amazon or at KT Folding Stand Frame with prices ranging from $278-$349. It is the first product from Khanh Trinh Joint Stock Company, a sports product manufacturer headquartered in HaNoi, Vietnam and Los Angeles, California, that serves the fitness needs of men, women and children around the world. Its focus is on quality products, competitive prices and friendly service.

For more information, go to http://pullupbarkt.com or https://khanhtrinhvn.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Khanh Trinh, trinhtcqt40@gmail.com

Related Images

kt-folding-stand-frame-for-aerial.jpg

KT Folding Stand Frame for aerial and swing yoga exercise at home

kt-folding-stand-frame-is-portable.jpg

KT Folding Stand Frame is portable and works for in-home exercise

kt-folding-stand-frame-for-spine.jpg

KT Folding Stand Frame for spine stretching to relieve and prevent back pain and spinal diseases

khanh-trinh-founder-kt-folding.jpg

Khanh Trinh, Founder, KT Folding Stand Frame and new sports product start-up

Trinh invested the KT Folding Stand Frame as the result of disruption by Mother Nature to his usual exercise routine. The product is patented and the first offering from Khanh Trinh Joint Stock Company, a sports product manufacturer, serving the fitness needs of men, women and children around the world.

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HilQx9X94gs

SOURCE KT Inc.

Related Links

https://khanhtrinhvn.com

