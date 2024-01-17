Act One Ventures Raises $73 Million for its 3rd Fund Amid Market Slowdown

News provided by

Act One Ventures

17 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

Los Angeles-based VC firm nearly doubles AUM, will continue to back the best founders in business software

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Act One Ventures, the early stage venture capital firm that created the Diversity Rider, has finished raising its third fund. With $73 million in committed capital, Act One more than tripled the $23 million raised for its second fund and brought its total assets under management (AUM) to $148 million. The new fund comes at a pivotal moment for the venture capital industry, which is seeing significant contraction with firms shutting down or unable to raise new funds after several years of skyrocketing valuations and mega-funding rounds across all stages.

Act One is led by General Partners Alejandro Guerrero and Michael Silton. The pair began working together in 2013 at the UCLA Venture Fund, and both were software company founders prior to that. They have invested in a total of 47 companies since Act One's inception in 2016, with "founder-market fit" as the core element to their investing philosophy.

"We are grateful to our LPs for believing in us and the work that we have been doing together over the last eight years at Act One," said Guerrero. "Both Michael and I know what it's like to build software companies during down markets, and we are looking forward to working with the founders who will become a part of our family over the coming years with this new fund." 

Fund III will allow Act One to continue to back business software companies at the Seed stage, specifically those in vertical SaaS, fintech, compliance, and ecommerce infrastructure. The firm led four of the five deals made from the new fund so far, with initial checks ranging from $1 million to $2 million. Act One's $148 million in AUM is spread across three funds and more than 10 special purpose vehicles (SPVs), but it plans to reserve significant capital in Fund III for follow-on financing of portfolio companies.

About Act One Ventures: Act One Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm leading Seed rounds in capital-efficient companies with excellent founder-market fit. The firm is led by General Partners Alejandro Guerrero and Michael Silton, and their experience as software company founders allows Act One to help portfolio founders build scalable businesses while connecting them with the firm's network to bring in early customers. While Act One does not have a diversity mandate, over 70% of its portfolio companies are led by women and people of color — a testament to their diverse networks.

SOURCE Act One Ventures

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.