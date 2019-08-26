ACT to Award Scholarships, Prizes to Students During 2019-2020 School Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the cost of higher education on the rise, ACT, the nonprofit organization behind the ACT® test, today announced plans to give away a number of scholarships and prizes to students during the 2019-2020 school year.

A total of 14 students will be awarded both a $15,000 scholarship and a $5,000 technology package to celebrate ACT's national test dates, with half of the awards reserved for students from low-income families eligible for a fee waiver on the ACT test.

In addition, a variety of prizes totaling up to $65,000 will be awarded during the course of the school year in flash giveaways, connected to completing activities aimed to help students prepare for the ACT test through ACT Academy, the organization's free online learning tool and test practice program.

This announcement comes after ACT Chief Commercial Officer Suzana Delanghe last week presented high school student Elsy Villezcas of Ogden, Utah with a $40,000 scholarship as the grand prize winner of last year's ACT Scholarship Giveaway program.

All scholarship winners will be chosen by random drawing. To be eligible to win, students must be a sophomore, junior or senior in high school during the 2019-2020 school year. Students who register to take the ACT on a national test date beginning with the October test will automatically be registered for the scholarship and prizes. Alternatively, there is also an option for eligible students to complete a free entry form.

The scholarship money may be used at any Title IV-eligible postsecondary institution in the US and District of Columbia. The technology package includes a laptop computer, tablet, monitor, keyboard, mouse and other accessories and software, as well as a cash gift card to help fund any other technology or software needs as the winners prepare for life after high school.

More details are available on ACT's website: www.act.org/scholarshipgiveaway

ACT is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people achieve education and workplace success. Grounded in 60 years of research, ACT is a trusted leader in college and career readiness solutions. Each year, ACT serves millions of students, job seekers, schools, government agencies and employers in the US and around the world with learning resources, assessments, research and credentials designed to help them succeed from elementary school through career. To learn more, visit www.act.org.

