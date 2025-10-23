Act To Change Launches First-Ever ACTober Against Bullying Campaign To Coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month this October

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Act To Change launches its first-ever digital campaign, ACTober Against Bullying. October is National Bullying Prevention Month – a time to promote kindness, strengthen inclusion, and actively stand up against bullying.

"Act To Change has nurtured an environment where anyone, youth especially, are empowered to use their voices for a more just world, where we can imagine a world without hate and bullying." said Aya Hashi, Act To Change 2025 Youth Changemaker of the Year.

Several brands have already committed their support:

In partnership with Google Play , Act To Change has curated collections of Teacher Approved kids' apps , along with high-quality videos which are being featured on YouTube Kids homescreens designed to promote kindness, celebrate unique backgrounds, and inspire children to build a kinder world. Through the variety of kid-friendly videos, stories, games, and activities highlighted across this content, kids can learn skills to build resilience and stand up to bullying.

, the personal care brand beloved by Gen Z, has committed to amplifying Act To Change's message of youth empowerment through its platform and showing their support with a generous donation and pledge. Covry, known for its inclusive eyewear designed to fit faces of all shapes and sizes, has launched a limited-edition, luxe microfiber lens cloth designed by Act To Change's Youth Ambassadors. 100% of proceeds will support anti-bullying programs that empower AAPI youth to create safer, more inclusive communities for all kids.

"In the past year alone, 9 out of 10 AAPI youth experienced race-based bullying," said Soukprida Phetmisy, Act To Change Executive Director. "ACTober Against Bullying is about centering our youth experience and standing with them – companies, creators, and community members alike – to move beyond words and take bold actions to create a world where our young people feel safe, valued, included, and supported."

Several celebrities have also joined to help promote the campaign and youth-designed limited edition lens cloth from Covry, including Anna Cathcart, Ryan Alexander Holmes, and Bowen Yang. "Act To Change is helping AAPI youth feel seen, valued, and proud of who they are," shared Cathcart. "It's about showing young people that their stories, faces, and voices matter. I'm proud to support this movement, because when we lead with kindness, we don't just fight bullying, we build a culture where everyone feels at home." Yang adds, "When you're growing up Asian in places that don't reflect you, the message -- spoken or not -- is that you don't quite fit. Act To Change is doing the work to flip that script. It's about showing AAPI youth that being different isn't something to survive. It's something to celebrate. Kindness, visibility, and community make that possible."

"Since its inception, Act To Change has been steadfast in its mission to end bullying by standing up, speaking out, and taking bold actions," shared Maulik Pancholy, Act To Change co-founder. "We hope that this campaign motivates others to take action in their schools and communities to create a world of empathy, belonging, and inclusion for all youth."

With ACTober Against Bullying, Act To Change hopes to raise $250k to support their youth-led community projects and help expand their anti-bullying programs to reach more youth across the country, as well as collect 10,000 anti-bullying pledge commitments.

"Act To Change is on track to close out 2025 having a major impact on the anti-bullying movement through its programs and public awareness campaigns", said Sumi Parekh, Act To Change Board Chair. "We could not do this work without the continued support of our partners and community members."

Get involved, take the pledge, and donate at actober.acttochange.org

