ACT Unveils Quantum 3: The Next Generation of eMHE Fleet Charging Solutions

Advanced Charging Technologies, LLC (ACT) introduces Quantum 3, setting a new standard in energy efficiency and operational flexibility for forklift fleet operators.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Charging Technologies, LLC (ACT) is proud to introduce the Quantum 3 charger, its most advanced fleet charging solution designed to meet the evolving demands of electric Material Handling Equipment (eMHE) operations. Built with cutting-edge technology, Quantum 3 delivers peak efficiencies of 96.4% and full-cycle efficiencies exceeding 96%, making it the most energy-efficient solution in the industry.

ACT Quantum 3 Chargers

This next-generation charger empowers eMHE fleet managers to maximize uptime, reduce costs, and streamline fleet operations, all while addressing the growing demands for sustainability and performance.

How Quantum 3 Benefits Fleet Operators

Quantum 3 is designed to meet the challenges of modern forklift fleet management, offering more power, greater efficiency, and multi-voltage support in a compact, modular design. Designed and built for reliability, it performs seamlessly in extreme environments like cold storage and high-heat conditions, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

With a 30% reduction in size and weight compared to previous models, Quantum 3 is ideal for space-limited operations without compromising power. In spite of its reduced size, we were able to increase its power by 50% over the previous model. Its advanced features, including a 7-inch high-resolution display, USB-C connectivity, and a modern Human Machine Interface (HMI), make diagnostics, monitoring, and real-time management simpler and more efficient.

"Quantum 3 is the future of eMHE fleet charging," said Michael K. Nelson, President of ACT. "It delivers the efficiency, power, and flexibility that modern fleet operators need to stay ahead of industry demands and reduce operational costs."

Maximizing Efficiency and Versatility

Quantum 3's modular design makes scaling and maintenance easy, helping fleets adapt as their operations grow. It offers multi-voltage capabilities to meet the diverse charging needs of modern forklift fleets, ensuring continuous uptime and reliability.

By integrating with ACTview and Battview, Quantum 3 offers real-time data, automated alerts, and remote diagnostics, giving fleet managers complete visibility and control. Remote firmware updates ensure the system stays optimized with the latest technology, minimizing maintenance and maximizing uptime.

Quantum 3 is now available to order, offering eMHE operators a powerful, efficient, and future-ready solution to optimize their charging infrastructure.

About Advanced Charging Technologies, LLC (ACT)

Established in 2009, Advanced Charging Technologies, LLC (ACT) is a recognized leader in integrated solutions for forklift battery and charging technologies. Committed to constant innovation, ACT drives industry transformation with cutting-edge products. Its portfolio includes smart industrial appliances that set new standards and connected fleet solutions that enhance business efficiency. ACT has deployed over 68,000 chargers worldwide, reflecting its dedication to progress through technological excellence. Rooted in unwavering service and ethics, ACT is devoted to delivering exceptional quality products and services across the globe.

