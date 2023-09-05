Act2r's Launch Empowers Latino Youth through Theatre: A Step Toward Equal Representation in Arts

News provided by

Act2r

05 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Naples High School Initiative Gears Up to Boost Latino Presence in Dramatic Arts - Starting This Hispanic Heritage Month

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On September 15th, marking the commencement of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Naples High School students unveil Act2r. This innovative non-profit's primary mission: empower Latino youth through theatre, providing free tickets and scholarships to talented youngsters keen on exploring the dramatic arts. Discover how Act2r bridges the theatrical gap here.

Did you know? While Latinos represent 20% of the U.S., they hold:

  • 6% of all acting roles
  • 2% of lead roles
  • 1% of directorial positions
  • A mere 5% in audiences

Act2r aspires to challenge these statistics, addressing the financial and discriminatory barricades faced by Latinos in the Dramatic Arts sector.

Meet the Visionaries:
Brothers sixteen-year-old Sebastian and twelve-year-old Maximiliano James, the dynamic duo behind Act2r, are the driving force. With passionate fellow theatre actors from Gulf Coast High forming the core team, Act2r's journey is set to be expansive. While Gulf Coast High gets the honor of being Act2r's pioneering chapter, the dream extends much further. Chapter number two is set to be Lakeview High School in Texas, and engagements with other schools are ongoing in several other States, indicating the potential for a nationwide, perhaps even global, outreach.

Key Collaborations:
Gulfshore Playhouse, the Center of the Arts Bonita Springs, and Gulf Coast High Drama have already pledged support by donating hundreds of tickets. Anticipation builds as more alliances are expected soon, ensuring Latino kids enjoy an unparalleled exposure to the theatre. Sebastian shares, "Theatre transformed my life, offering joy and myriad opportunities, like auditioning for a lead role in a Spanish Language TV series. Through Act2r, I aim to unlock similar prospects for countless other Latino kids."

Get Involved:
Help Act2r make a difference in the world of theatre for Latino youth. Support the cause today.

Media Contact:
David James
Media Outreach
Phone: (877) 554-3226
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.Act2r.org

SOURCE Act2r

