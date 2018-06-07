Act4Accountability receives Mastercard Foundation support for Youth-Training Organizations in Uganda and Nigeria

ACT4 will pilot the DISYTO through its new campaign to coordinate philanthropy by members of the Africa Diaspora in the U.S., Diaspora RiseUP, in collaboration with the digital and mobile platform created by 1847 Philanthropic, Diasporas in America (DIA) Fund. DIA Fund is a hybrid tech-philanthropy platform that connects members of the African diaspora to vetted, community-based organizations in their home countries.



"We are excited about the Mastercard Foundation support and the opportunity to test a groundbreaking mobile platform like DIA Fund making it easier to support local solutions to issues like youth unemployment in Africa," said Omolola Adele-Oso, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Act4Accountability.



The DISYTO pilot in Nigeria and Uganda Pilot will leverage the cultural connections and economic power of the African Diaspora in the United States into digital micro-philanthropy for the local youth-training organizations participating in the pilot.



"On-the-ground knowledge and expertise is the bedrock of the Foundation's work," says Koffi Assouan, Program Manager- Youth Livelihoods at the Mastercard Foundation, "It's essential to focus on understanding the challenges to growing local solutions to youth unemployment."



Photos from Nigeria launch

For more on Diaspora RiseUP, visit https://diasporariseup.org/

Learn about the DIA Fund platform here- diasporasinamericafund.com

About Act4Accountability (ACT4)

ACT4 is building a stronger culture of African & Diaspora accountability through advocacy, civic engagement, humanitarian assistance, and philanthropy. ACT4's giving through DIA-Fund will directly support communities with the resources to control their development because charity begins at home!

Contact: Omolola Adele-Oso

Executive Director and Co-Founder

lola@act4accountability.com

240-245-0740

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/act4accountability-receives-mastercard-foundation-support-for-youth-training-organizations-in-uganda-and-nigeria-300661616.html

SOURCE Act4Accountability

Related Links

http://act4accountability.com

