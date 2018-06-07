Act4Accountability receives Mastercard Foundation support for Youth-Training Organizations in Uganda and Nigeria

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Act4Accountability (ACT4) and the Mastercard Foundation are excited to announce the Diaspora Initiative to Support Youth Training Organizations ("DISYTO") in Nigeria and Uganda. This initiative aims to understand the programmatic capacity and funding challenges of youth-training organizations in Africa. Eighty (80) local organizations working with unemployed youth between the ages of 15-24 in Nigeria and Uganda will be trained to develop operational plans, as well as marketing and communications strategies. Organizations will also learn about fiscal responsibility and best practices when appealing directly to their Diaspora for funds.
ACT4 will pilot the DISYTO through its new campaign to coordinate philanthropy by members of the Africa Diaspora in the U.S., Diaspora RiseUP, in collaboration with the digital and mobile platform created by 1847 Philanthropic, Diasporas in America (DIA) Fund. DIA Fund is a hybrid tech-philanthropy platform that connects members of the African diaspora to vetted, community-based organizations in their home countries.
"We are excited about the Mastercard Foundation support and the opportunity to test a groundbreaking mobile platform like DIA Fund making it easier to support local solutions to issues like youth unemployment in Africa," said Omolola Adele-Oso, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Act4Accountability.
The DISYTO pilot in Nigeria and Uganda Pilot will leverage the cultural connections and economic power of the African Diaspora in the United States into digital micro-philanthropy for the local youth-training organizations participating in the pilot.
"On-the-ground knowledge and expertise is the bedrock of the Foundation's work," says Koffi Assouan, Program Manager- Youth Livelihoods at the Mastercard Foundation, "It's essential to focus on understanding the challenges to growing local solutions to youth unemployment."
