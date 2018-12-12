ACTA Launches HowCollegesSpendMoney.com

"The dream of a college education has become a financial nightmare for millions of students and families beset with the runaway costs of tuition and fees," says Michael Poliakoff, ACTA's president. "With student loan debt burgeoning past $1.5 trillion and student borrowers graduating with more than $37,000 in debt, institutions simply must get control of their explosive costs if we are to safeguard the value of higher education for the nation."

"HowCollegesSpendMoney.com is designed to equip college trustees and leaders to be more effective stewards of their institutions," Poliakoff adds. "For the first time, they can easily arm themselves with critical data to make informed decisions about college spending in the best interests of their students—and the public."

"Those of us who serve on governing boards urgently need solid data, better analytics, and more transparency to face down the rising costs of college," adds Heidi Ganahl, Regent at the University of Colorado. "You can't manage what you don't measure. ACTA's new resource will be a major tool to help us tackle administrative expense bloat on our college campuses."

For detailed information and FAQ, visit ACTA's web page on the college spending initiative; and watch this video overview.

