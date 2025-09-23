Actabl Appoints Joseph Benjamin as Chief Technology Officer

Technology veteran to accelerate Actabl's platform integration and data-driven innovation for hotels worldwide

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Actabl, the leading hospitality software company dedicated to empowering hotels with actionable insights to drive profit, today announced the appointment of Joseph Benjamin as chief technology officer. He will lead Actabl's global technology strategy and execution as the company enters its next stage of growth.

Joseph Benjamin

Benjamin brings over 30 years of experience leading startups and large-scale technology organizations, integrating platforms, and building high-performing global teams. Most recently, he was CTO at iCIMS where he led software engineering, security and compliance, cloud operations, and IT. During his tenure, he oversaw a 430-person team while optimizing over $40 million in cloud infrastructure.

Previously, he served as chief product and technology officer at Behavox, where he tripled revenue in three years while building AI and machine learning infrastructure. He was also the founding CTO of DataLogix, growing the company from its founding to its acquisition by Oracle for $1.2 billion. At Oracle Data Cloud, he scaled a global engineering team to 730 people supporting more than $500 million in revenue. Benjamin has also held a variety of technical roles across IBM, Catinhat Software, NetIdentity.com, and Olera Software, in addition to being a technical advisor to multiple companies including TripleLift, simuwatt, SounderMind, and CANVAS Technology.

"Joseph's track record of scaling platforms and teams makes him the ideal leader to help advance Actabl's technology vision and next stage of growth," said Steven Moore, Actabl CEO. "As our platform evolves to deliver more connected solutions and expand our reach across the hospitality industry globally, his expertise will accelerate our ability to innovate, integrate, and deliver the data-driven insights our customers need to succeed."

"The hospitality industry is undergoing a major period of transformation, and technology is at the core of that change," said Benjamin. "Actabl has a unique opportunity to deliver solutions that simplify complexity for operators and unlock new value for hotel brands. I'm excited to bring my experience to help drive that journey forward."

About Actabl

Actabl is the leader in hospitality business intelligence, labor management, and hotel operations management software that provides actionable insights to above-property and on-property leaders. Actabl brings together four powerful hospitality tech solutions to maximize profits for hotel operators. Actabl's integrated solutions include ProfitSword's business intelligence technology, Hotel Effectiveness' complete labor optimization, Alice's hotel operations management platform, and Transcendent's advanced asset management and CapEx. Actabl also powers HotelData.com, a free data resource hub providing hotel owners, operators, and investors with trusted benchmarks and insights to inform smarter business decisions.

With a global team of 300+ employees boasting more than 1,000 years of combined hospitality experience, Actabl serves the technology needs of more than 12,000 properties in hospitality markets around the world. For more information, visit actabl.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

