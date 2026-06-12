Actabl Introduces Altitude, AI That Gives Hotel Executives Answers They Can Trust in Seconds

Altitude answers plain-language questions about portfolio performance with AI, shows its sources on every response, and turns answers into dashboards on the spot

DENVER, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actabl today introduced Altitude, an AI product that lets the executives running hotel portfolios get an answer the moment they need one, in plain language and without waiting on a report or an analyst. Altitude was developed with Noble House Hotels & Resorts as a design partner and is entering invite-only beta, with broader availability planned for later in 2026.

Steven Moore, CEO of Actabl

Hotel executives spend their days answering questions about properties they are accountable for. Traditionally, that means pulling reports, cross-referencing views, and rebuilding the same numbers in a spreadsheet, often for a single answer. In an environment where hotel profit margins remain well below their pre-pandemic peak, the cost of waiting on those answers adds up across a portfolio.

"We believe AI can fundamentally raise the profitability floor across a portfolio," said Steven Moore, CEO of Actabl. "Altitude is built so a regional VP of Operations can get an answer in an airport lounge and take it straight into an ownership call without a second-guess."

With Altitude, leaders ask a question the way they would ask a trusted analyst. For example, a regional VP asks, "Which of my hotels are trending below budget on GOP this year?" and gets a sourced answer in seconds, in the language hotel finance teams use. They can keep going, asking why a number moved and drilling from a portfolio trend to the property behind it in the same conversation. When an answer is worth keeping, Altitude builds it into a dashboard on the spot. Leaders can ask about cost per occupied room by department, RevPAR variance versus forecast, EBITDA by property, budget variance across the portfolio, and dozens of other questions their data can already answer.

Altitude is built to be trusted with the questions that matter. Because its answers get used in front of hotel owners and boards, every response shows its sources and an as-of timestamp. The intelligence layer was designed and built by Actabl's engineering team and is trained on deterministic queries. The AI finds the answers, and every number comes straight from the customer's own data. Answers are never invented.

"Most AI is probabilistic. Ask the same question twice, and you may get two different answers," said Stephen German, Senior Vice President of Product at Actabl. "When it comes to numbers, you need facts you can cite. The test we build to is simple: would you hand this answer to your CFO without reviewing it first?"

Altitude runs on Actabl's data foundation, which normalizes financial, labor, and operations records across more than 14,000 properties, an approach that has earned a U.S. patent. That reach matters because portfolio margin is decided on both sides of the P&L, and the costs that move it, starting with labor, live in operational data most AI tools never see. And because Altitude runs on data that Actabl already manages, there is nothing new to connect or secure, and its numbers reconcile with the reports finance teams already run. It does not replace those reports, but rather surfaces the answers they already contain.

Noble House Hotels & Resorts helped shape Altitude from the start, with its finance leadership pressure-testing the product against the real questions the team brings to ownership reviews. The results spoke for themselves. "When we brought our real questions to Altitude, it delivered: faster forecasting, real-time visibility into property performance, and cross-property comparisons that used to take manual pulls across multiple systems," said Janette Ament, the company's Chief Financial Officer. "It solved the problems we actually came in with. We are thrilled to be working with Actabl on this."

Companies can request more information about Actabl AI here. Actabl will demonstrate Altitude on live portfolio data at HITEC 2026, June 15-18. Schedule time here.

About Actabl

Actabl is the leader in hospitality business intelligence, labor management, and hotel operations management software that provides actionable insights to above-property leaders and on-property leaders. Actabl brings together four powerful hospitality tech solutions to maximize profits for hotel operators. Actabl's integrated solutions include ProfitSword's business intelligence technology, Hotel Effectiveness's complete labor optimization, Alice's hotel operations management platform, and Transcendent's advanced asset management and CapEx. With a global team of 300+ employees boasting more than 1,000 years of combined hospitality experience, Actabl serves the technology needs of more than 14,000 properties in hospitality markets around the world.

Media Contact

Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta CJ Media Solutions, LLC for Actabl 631-572-3079

SOURCE Actabl