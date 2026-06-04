Actabl Hires Global Hotel Engineering Leader as SVP of AI Asset Management

Rob Bahl, a Marriott veteran, joins Actabl to help hotel owners and operators use AI to extend asset life and manage their buildings with excellence

DENVER, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actabl today named Rob Bahl Senior Vice President, AI Asset Management, a move that puts decades of hotel engineering leadership experience behind the company's work to help owners and operators use AI to extend asset life, cut energy and labor costs, and run their buildings with excellence at scale.

Rob Bahl is now Senior Vice President, AI Asset Management, at Actabl Actabl appoints Rob Bahl as Senior Vice President, AI Asset Management

Bahl joins from Marriott International, where, over four decades, he rose from property engineering to global responsibility for engineering, facilities, sustainability, capital management, and regulatory compliance at the world's largest hotel company, most recently serving as Global Vice President of Engineering and Environmental Impact.

"We are honored that Rob chose to join us, and excited about what we can build together," said Steven Moore, CEO of Actabl. "He has spent his career making hotels run better, and that is exactly the experience we want guiding how we bring AI to asset management and other areas of a hotel operation."

Bahl knows Actabl well. He spent 15 years as one of the most active customer collaborators on Transcendent, Actabl's asset management platform, which Marriott uses at thousands of properties. Together with Transcendent founder and Actabl Chief Innovation Officer Jerimi Ford, he helped design the gamification and associate engagement programs that changed how engineers at Marriott hotels measure their work and take ownership of their results.

"Tools matter, but so do the talent and the philosophy behind them," said Ford. "Rob shaped how we think about engineering as a discipline. We look forward to helping those across the industry understand what it takes to operate with excellence."

Bahl's hire builds on the foundation of Actabl's AI strategy. Hotel properties have access to valuable asset and operational data, and the owners and operators who outperform will be the ones who can turn it into action with AI. Getting more out of physical assets is exactly the challenge Bahl spent four decades solving at Marriott. At Actabl, he will work across the company's entire platform of business intelligence, labor management, and operations tools, and help shape how it partners with customers to put AI to work in their properties and portfolios.

"Actabl has an incredibly talented and dedicated team moving with real purpose," said Bahl. "Joining this organization at such a pivotal moment is something I'm truly energized by. I look forward to helping shape what AI innovation looks like for the hospitality industry."

Bahl's career began as a cook in Colorado restaurants. He joined Marriott in 1983, worked evenings at hotels while studying electrical engineering and finance, and served in the Naval Reserves on F/A-18 avionics systems. Over the next four decades, he opened hotels across Colorado, California, Washington, and Arizona, then moved into regional and corporate leadership before taking on global responsibility for engineering and environmental impact from Marriott's Bethesda headquarters. In that role, he led a global team across more than 50 countries, maintaining consistent engineering and asset standards in different markets and cultures.

"Marriott is an exceptional organization," said Bahl. "I felt privileged to have worked alongside incredible people throughout what has been a truly fantastic chapter."

Bahl will be attending HITEC 2026, where Actabl will share more about how his work shapes the company's AI capabilities today and roadmap for the future.

About Actabl

Actabl is the leader in hospitality business intelligence, labor management, and hotel operations management software that provides actionable insights to above-property leaders and on-property leaders. Actabl brings together four powerful hospitality tech solutions to maximize profits for hotel operators. Actabl's integrated solutions include ProfitSword's business intelligence technology, Hotel Effectiveness's complete labor optimization, Alice's hotel operations management platform, and Transcendent's advanced asset management and CapEx. With a global team of 300+ employees boasting more than 1,000 years of combined hospitality experience, Actabl serves the technology needs of more than 14,000 properties in hospitality markets around the world.

For more information, visit: https://actabl.com/

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SOURCE Actabl