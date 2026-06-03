Actabl Launches Forward-Deployed Engineering for the Hotel Industry

Actabl engineers will work alongside hotel companies to build custom data, analytics, and AI solutions, applying a model proven by Palantir and now adopted by OpenAI and Anthropic

DENVER, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actabl, the unified platform for hotel business intelligence, labor management, and operations, today opened early access to a new program in which its engineers work alongside hotel companies to build custom data, analytics, and AI solutions on top of the Actabl platform. It brings to the hotel industry an embedded engineering model proven by Palantir and now adopted by OpenAI and Anthropic.

Steven Moore, CEO, Actabl Joseph Benjamin, Chief Technology Officer, Actabl

The model is straightforward. Actabl's products already power how hotel companies run, backed by the teams who support them every day. Forward-deployed engineering goes a step further, placing Actabl engineers inside a company to build solutions that meet each customer's unique needs beyond what off-the-shelf solutions would ever be able to provide. And because Actabl built and normalized the hotel company's data in the first place, its engineers skip the long ramp-up that custom work usually requires and start driving value sooner.

Hotel owners and operators are managing more than ever in a challenging macro environment. Operating costs are climbing faster than room rates, and profit margins are under pressure. At the same time, the most forward-thinking leaders want to put AI to work in their business to delight guests, empower their teams, and drive profit. This new offering is designed to help them do that.

"80 percent of how a hotel operates looks the same from one company to the next," said Steven Moore, Chief Executive Officer at Actabl. "The other 20 percent is what makes each business distinct, and it is where innovative hotel leaders most want to build something that gives them a unique advantage."

The Actabl platform already unifies financial, labor, service, and asset data from ProfitSword, Hotel Effectiveness, Alice, and Transcendent into a single source of truth. This program extends that foundation. Actabl engineers work hand in hand with a hotel company's team to build custom solutions on the data Actabl already manages, from advanced analytics to AI-powered workflows. Early engagements may include everything from helping a company build the data warehouse foundation necessary to become an AI-native operation to transforming how it engages with and operationalizes its data to leverage the speed, quality, and efficiency AI can offer.

"Our platform gives hotel companies a single source of truth for their data. What customers tell us is that they also have problems unique to their business that no product solves out of the box," said Joseph Benjamin, Chief Technology Officer at Actabl. "That is where this comes in. We spent years aggregating and normalizing this data, so when a hotel company wants to build something custom on top of it, no one can move faster than the team that built the foundation."

That advantage is more than a claim. Actabl's method for normalizing hotel data across systems recently earned a U.S. patent, the only one of its kind in the hotel industry. It is the foundation that lets hotel companies trust their numbers, and the same foundation Actabl engineers build on when they work inside a company.

Actabl is opening up the program to hotel owners and managers interested in working together to build the AI foundation and AI solutions unique to their businesses. The program will begin with a discovery process to assess the right fit and strategy to move forward.

"The best hotel companies are not waiting for the future of AI to arrive," said Moore. "They are building it now. We want to be the partner they build it with."

Any hotel company interested in exploring what it could build can request a discovery call with the Actabl team, online or in person at HITEC 2026 in San Antonio.

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SOURCE Actabl