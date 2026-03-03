Actabl Introduces Digital Itineraries to Deliver More Seamless, Sustainable Guest Experiences

New Alice feature replaces static PDFs with interactive, real-time itineraries guests can access from any device.

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actabl, a leading hospitality software company focused on helping hotels operate more efficiently and deliver consistent guest experiences, today announced the addition of Digital Itineraries within its Alice hotel operations platform. Digital Itineraries standardize how hotels share and maintain guest itineraries by replacing static, paper-based workflows with a single, live itinerary that stays up to date throughout a guest's stay.

Guest itineraries are among the most visible touchpoints of hotel service, yet they are often managed through printed documents or static PDFs that quickly become outdated as plans change. Each update typically requires staff to recreate, reprint, and resend information, creating unnecessary manual work and increasing the risk of guest confusion. Digital Itineraries streamline this workflow into a live, operational experience, allowing hotels to maintain accurate, up-to-date itineraries without adding complexity for staff or guests.

"Today's guests expect hotel service to meet them where they are, on their phone, in real time, without friction," said Stephen German, SVP of Product Management at Actabl. "Digital Itineraries help hotels consistently deliver on that expectation by replacing paper-based processes with a live, interactive experience. Guests stay informed, and hotel teams can focus on service instead of managing updates."

With Digital Itineraries, hotel teams can customize itineraries with property branding, including logos, colors, and fonts, and share them instantly with guests via email or SMS. Guests can access their itinerary on any device without downloading an app, and updates from hotel staff are reflected immediately, ensuring guests always see the most accurate information.

Beyond simply viewing schedules, guests can interact directly with their itineraries by tapping into key details, including directions, phone numbers, websites, and other relevant information. This turns the itinerary into a practical, easy-to-use guide throughout the stay, rather than a static document guests reference once and forget.

Digital Itineraries also support hotels' sustainability initiatives by reducing reliance on printed materials. By moving to a digital-first itinerary-sharing format, properties can significantly reduce paper waste while still delivering a polished, high-touch guest experience. Additional controls, such as guest authentication and automatic expiration, help ensure itineraries remain secure and relevant.

By streamlining itinerary updates, improving guest communication, and reducing manual effort, Digital Itineraries help hotels operate more efficiently while elevating the guest experience.

The launch of Digital Itineraries builds on the momentum of Actabl's concierge solution within Alice, which earned first-place recognition in the 2026 Hotel Tech Awards. By expanding an already top-rated platform, Actabl continues to invest in tools that help hotels deliver seamless, modern guest experiences while simplifying day-to-day operations.

About Actabl

Actabl is a leading hospitality software company that helps hotel owners and operators improve performance across finance, labor, operations, and assets. Actabl's portfolio of solutions, including Alice, ProfitSword, Hotel Effectiveness, and Transcendent, is trusted by thousands of hotels worldwide to streamline workflows, enhance guest experiences, and drive profitability. With deep hospitality expertise and a commitment to innovation, Actabl empowers hotels to operate smarter and deliver better outcomes across every property.

Visit actabl.com to learn more about Digital Itineraries and other featured innovations.

