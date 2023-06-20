Actalent Named a 2023 Military Friendly® Employer

News provided by

Actalent

20 Jun, 2023, 12:41 ET

Award recognizes promotion, retention, recruitment and support of military employees

HANOVER, Md., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actalent, a leading engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company, today announced that it has been named a 2023 Military Friendly® Employer. The annual designation—informed by survey data collected from service-disabled, veteran-owned company Viqtory—recognizes a select group of organizations for their commitments, efforts and successes in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunities for the military community.

The award comes as Actalent continues to expand its DE&I strategy to foster a more inclusive workforce, which includes initiatives to hire, promote, retain and support military talent. To that end, Actalent provides a wide range of resources for military employees, including competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, counseling services, family support, and employee resource groups (ERGs).

"It's heartening to see that our ongoing efforts to support the military community have not gone unnoticed," said Chad Gieg, Regional Vice President and Executive Sponsor of the Military and First Responders ERG at Actalent. "This designation also underscores our commitment to our partners and employees within the aerospace and defense sectors, as well as the military government agencies with whom we work—and we're thrilled to join ranks with the other organizations that have received this honor."

This year, Actalent exceeded Viqtory's benchmark standards in the following categories:

  • Recruiting and sourcing
  • Policies and compliance
  • Support and retention
  • Culture and commitment
  • Opportunity and advancement
  • Hiring and onboarding

"From the very beginning, Actalent has championed the unique and diverse skillsets that the military community brings to the workforce," added Olakunle Arowolo, Director of DE&I at Actalent. "Our leadership team has consistently gone above and beyond to craft an inclusive culture for these employees—be they active duty, reserve duty or former service members. That's because at Actalent, we know supporting military talent isn't just the right thing to do—it also helps us better serve our clients with the specialized experience and skills these professionals bring to the table. We're proud to call our current and former military employees part of the Actalent family."

About Actalent
Actalent connects passion with purpose. We're supporting critical engineering and sciences initiatives that advance how companies serve the world. With almost 40 years of experience, our scalable engineering and sciences services and talent solutions provide the expertise our customers need to achieve more. Actalent's global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to specialized talent where and when you need it. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at actalentservices.com.

Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.

SOURCE Actalent

Also from this source

Actalent Achieves Best-in-Class Net Promoter Scores from Consultants and Clients

Actalent Creates a New Department Focused on the Consultant Experience

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.