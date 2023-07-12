Actalent Supports American Cancer Society's Diversity in Cancer Research Internship Program

Global employer of scientific talent aims to help build pipeline of underrepresented, minority scientists

HANOVER, Md., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actalent , a leading engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company, is supporting the American Cancer Society's national Diversity in Cancer Research (DICR) internship program. The program provides underrepresented minority (URM) undergraduate students with paid, hands-on research experiences alongside mentorship from accomplished, American Cancer Society-funded investigators in cancer research labs at leading institutions, including hospitals, universities, medical schools and cancer centers. Actalent's support will go towards this year's local cohort of summer research interns.

In the Greater Washington region, the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Georgetown University will host the American Cancer Society DICR internships. Interns who qualify for the program are highly talented undergraduate students with an interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) who are from backgrounds historically underrepresented in science. The 10-week program provides a $5,000-6,000 stipend to each intern in addition to covering up to $500 for career development and networking activities, and supporting other student needs, such as transportation.

Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Actalent joins the American Cancer Society in support of its mission to increase regional diversity within the biomedical science workforce. Recent data shows that only 7% of applicants for NIH (National Institute of Health) grants and 6% of applicants for ACS grants were part of an under-represented minority group. This summer, 26 institutions across the U.S. will host 176 interns as part of the DICR program. The American Cancer Society's goal is to provide funding for 1,000 interns over the next 10 years.

"Actalent is committed to advancing diversity in STEM fields—in Maryland, and across the country. Providing a future in which growth and opportunity is accessible to everyone lies at the core of our values," said Olakunle Arowolo, Actalent's director of diversity, equity and inclusion. "Black and Latino professionals have been historically underrepresented in the scientific and medical fields, and this transformative program goes a long way to address the racial inequities embedded in our largest institutions."

"We're proud to support the American Cancer Society in its effort to bolster the number of under-represented minority students who pursue scientific careers and look forward to being part of the journey this cohort of interns will embark upon," said Kevin McKenna, Actalent's life sciences vertical director. "Our efforts will not only advance cancer research, but also foster the next generation of diverse STEM pioneers."

"Actalent shares the American Cancer Society's passion to inspire diversity in the field of cancer research," said Tswana Sewell, executive director of the American Cancer Society. "Actalent's generous support provides the opportunity for more talented, deserving undergraduate students to explore and develop careers in biomedical science. By creating a more inclusive research environment, we can better address health disparities and enhance recruitment efforts in clinical research protocols to be more inclusive of people of color."

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Actalent

Actalent connects passion with purpose. We're supporting critical engineering and sciences initiatives that advance how companies serve the world. With almost 40 years of experience, our scalable engineering and sciences services and talent solutions provide the expertise our customers need to achieve more. Actalent's global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to specialized talent where and when you need it. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at actalentservices.com .

Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.

SOURCE Actalent