ActBlue: Small-Dollar Democratic Donors Give Nearly Half a Billion in Q3 2025 to Stand Up to GOP Attacks

In the face of relentless GOP fearmongering and attacks, small-dollar donors deliver a clear answer: nearly half a billion dollars in the third quarter of 2025.

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite ongoing politically motivated attacks on our freedoms, small-dollar donors are undeterred in powering Democratic candidates across the nation — and the third quarter of 2025 proves that grassroots donors are more determined than ever.

In Q3 2025, we saw nearly $482 million raised and processed through ActBlue. It's a staggering 55% increase over the same period in 2021, with no signs of the energy letting up.

This isn't just impressive. For an off-year cycle, it's historic.

ActBlue processed nearly 14 million contributions this quarter — 5.3 million more than Q3 2021. More than 600,000 first-time donors joined the movement, with 2.8 million Americans helping to fuel the fight for our democracy.

These aren't mega-donors writing seven-figure checks or billionaires buying politicians. These are teachers, nurses, small business owners, and Americans who refuse to sit on the sidelines and watch as our democracy is attacked.

"Republicans want to paint a fantastical picture of Democratic voters in decline. The numbers tell a very different story," said Regina Wallace-Jones, ActBlue President & CEO. "Nearly half a billion dollars in one quarter — in an off-year — is not what decline looks like. That's what a powerful movement looks like. And while Republicans waste taxpayer dollars trying to intimidate and silence Americans, those same Americans are doubling down for our democracy."

Here's what the third quarter delivered:

$482 million raised — a 55% increase over Q3 2021 ($311 million)

— a 55% increase over Q3 2021 ($311 million) 600,000+ new donors joined the fight

joined the fight 2.8 million total donors powered the movement

powered the movement Almost 14 million total contributions — 5.3 million more than Q3 2021

— 5.3 million more than Q3 2021 Nearly $137 million raised for state and local candidates and initiatives — a 65% increase over Q3 2021 ($82.8 million)

— a 65% increase over Q3 2021 ($82.8 million) Over 16,000 campaigns, organizations, and committees fundraising on ActBlue — a 26% increase since Q3 2021

The story in these numbers is clear: voters are not backing down.

The state and local surge

One of the most powerful signals from Q3 is the massive increase in state and local giving, powered in part by our latest tool— Raise by ActBlue . Donors raised $136.9 million for down-ballot races and initiatives — $54 million more than the same quarter in 2021. That's a 65% jump, and it speaks to something critical: Americans understand that the fight for our future happens everywhere, not just in Washington.

From school board races to state legislative battles, from ballot measures to city council campaigns donors are showing up where it matters most. They're building power from the ground up, in every zip code and every state.

This surge reflects the reality of the moment: democracy must be defended up and down the ballot.

Fighting back against disinformation

Let's be clear about what's happening. While ActBlue processes record-breaking support for Democratic candidates and causes ahead of key elections in November, and the crucial midterms in 2026, Congressional Republicans in tandem with the Trump Administration are waging a coordinated campaign to undermine trust and rig the system for themselves. They're spreading conspiracy theories, launching baseless investigations, and trying to kneecap the infrastructure that allows millions of Americans to participate in elections. All one needs to do is look at Project 2025 for the play-by-play.

But the numbers don't lie. Q3 2025 is proof that their smear campaign is failing. Donors see through the noise. They understand that ActBlue is what democracy looks like when all Americans have a seat at the table — and they're not walking away from that power.

"The GOP's playbook is predictable: if you can't win on ideas, attack the infrastructure," Wallace-Jones added. "But ActBlue was built for this fight. We've been empowering the grassroots for over 20 years, and we're not going anywhere. Neither are the millions of Americans who use our platform to make their voices heard."

What's ahead

As we head into 2026, the stakes couldn't be higher. Midterm elections will determine control of Congress, governor's mansions, and state legislatures across the country. The policies that shape our lives — on cost of living, grocery prices, quality of life, reproductive rights, access to vote, and so much more — will be decided in the next 13 months.

And if Q3 is any indication, the grassroots is ready.

ActBlue will continue to innovate, and invest in tools like Raise by ActBlue and Impactive by ActBlue for down-ballot campaigns, and expand our capacity to serve the tens of thousands of campaigns and organizations fighting for progress. We'll keep building the infrastructure that makes small-dollar power possible at scale. And we'll keep standing up to bad-faith attacks designed to silence the voices of everyday Americans.

The third quarter of 2025 isn't just a data point. It's a declaration: the Democratic grassroots is fired up, fighting back, and funding the future we want to see. Nearly half a billion dollars in three months proves that when democracy is on the line, Americans don't retreat.

They donate. They organize. They win.

ActBlue is a safe and secure fundraising platform that enables millions of Americans to participate at a grassroots level in the most fundamental pillar of our society: elections. Over the last 21 years, we have become a vital part of the infrastructure of our democracy. For more on the truth behind the Republican-led Congressional Committee investigations, click here.

Find a candidate or cause you're passionate about and donate today.

