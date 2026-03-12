ACTEC Announces Margaret G. Lodise as New President

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) today announced that Margaret G. Lodise will serve as 2026–2027 ACTEC President. Lodise is a Partner at Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP in Los Angeles, California. She succeeds 2025–2026 ACTEC President Peter S. Gordon, a Director at Gordon, Fournaris & Mammarella, P.A. in Wilmington, Delaware.

"I am honored to serve as ACTEC President and look forward to working with the Board of Regents over the next year to advance ACTEC's mission. Together, we will continue to advance the College's important trust and estate initiatives, including our efforts to keep trust and estate topics on bar exams and to provide ongoing education regarding important trust and estate issues for our Fellows and for other members of the general public," said Lodise.

Lodise, who has held various roles within the College since her election in 2004, was officially presented at ACTEC's "Passing of the Gavel" ceremony on Friday, March 6, 2026, during the ACTEC Annual Business Meeting in Tampa, Florida. She has served on ACTEC's Amicus Review Committee, Fiduciary Litigation Committee, Long Range Planning Committee, Professional Responsibility Committee, and Sponsorship Advisory Committee.

Lodise has more than 35 years of experience in estate, trust, and conservatorship litigation, representing beneficiaries, trustees, conservators, and fiduciaries in complex disputes and administrations. She is a former President of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, and previously taught as an adjunct professor at Loyola Law School. Lodise holds degrees from Pomona College, UCLA School of Law, and an LL.M. in taxation from Loyola.

During ACTEC's 2026 Annual Meeting, ACTEC's Board of Regents elected the following 2026–2027 officers, each of whom serves with Lodise on the Executive Committee and the Board of Regents:

Continuing as At Large Members of the Executive Committee are Edward Jay Beckwith (Washington, District of Columbia) and James D. Lamm (Minneapolis, Minnesota).

About The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC): Established in 1949, the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) is a national nonprofit association of approximately 2,300 lawyers and law professors from throughout the United States and abroad. ACTEC members (Fellows) are peer-elected on the basis of professional reputation and expertise in the preparation of wills and trusts, estate planning, probate, trust administration, and related practice areas. The College's mission includes the improvement and reform of probate, trust, and tax laws and procedures and professional practice standards. ACTEC frequently offers technical comments with regard to legislation and regulations, but does not take positions on matters of policy or political objectives.

