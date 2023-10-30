Acteev Experts to Share Trends in Medical Textiles, Sustainability in Functionalized Fabrics

Talks to be featured at Advanced Textiles Expo and Functional Fabric Fair

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acteev experts have been tapped to share their knowledge at two upcoming expos. Cristina Acevedo, Ph.D., will discuss trends in health care at the Advanced Textiles Expo in Orlando, and Nikki Huffman will present on sustainability in textiles at Functional Fabric Fair in Portland.

Dr. Acevedo's seminar, "What's Next for Textiles in the Health Care Industry," will focus on the evolution of material requirement demands in the medical industry. "Fabrics no longer need to simply cover a wound or offer support," Dr. Acevedo says. "Today, textiles are expected to regulate moisture, help manage temperature and contribute to recovery – all without including unnecessary chemicals or harming the environment."

Attendees will learn about changing needs in compression and other wearables, using new and traditional fabric constructions and evolving reimbursements that may drive trends.

Huffman's seminar, "Sustainability Through Functionalization: How the Right Fabric Choices Can Help Brands Meet Their Goals," is geared toward brands looking to balance performance and the planet.

"Brands can meet both sustainability and performance goals," Huffman says. "Creating materials to manage odors, fight static, repel pet hair and stand up to extra wear and tear can be done without unnecessarily taxing the environment."

Acteev® recently announced a major brand expansion, according to parent company Ascend Performance Materials. The line now offers solutions for a wider range of textiles and soft goods, including a high-tenacity nylon, an anti-static fiber and a certified bio-based nylon in addition to its successful odor-fighting and health care offerings. Each product in the Acteev line is available in a low-carbon offering.

Dr. Acevedo is a business and technology executive in antimicrobial material for the health care space. As the director of Acteev MED, she has expanded that focus to include applications for compression and wound care that could benefit from functionalized fabrics. She holds a doctorate in organic chemistry from Purdue University and an MBA from UNC Kenan-Flagler business School of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Her presentation, part of Advanced Textile's show floor education series, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1. The Expo runs from Nov. 1-3.

Huffman, director of Acteev's textiles division, is an award-winning innovator with 25 years of experience in fashion and materials development. She leads the brand partnership efforts, working with brands to develop yarns and fabrics that meet sustainability goals without sacrificing performance. She earned a chemical engineering degree from the University of Alabama.

Huffman is scheduled to speak at Functional Fabric Fair on the main stage at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. The show runs Nov. 1-2, and the Acteev team will be exhibiting in stand 132.

