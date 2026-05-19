Actemium Avanceon Introduces OT Readiness & Recovery Services to Help Manufacturers Improve Recovery Readiness and Operational Resilience

Actemium Avanceon's OT-focused recovery approach helps manufacturers validate backups, improve disaster recovery readiness, and restore production systems following disruptions.

EXTON, Pa., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actemium Avanceon, an industrial automation and digital transformation company specializing in operational technology (OT) services, controls, SCADA, MES, industrial data and analytics, and OT infrastructure for manufacturers, today announced the launch of its OT Readiness & Recovery Services offering designed to help industrial organizations improve recovery preparedness and operational resilience. As manufacturers place greater emphasis on managing risk across increasingly complex OT environments, this new offering helps organizations strengthen response and recovery capabilities during disruptions.

OT readiness and recovery is an ongoing process focused on reducing downtime, improving cybersecurity, strengthening backups and documentation, and preparing teams to respond quickly when issues occur. Actemium Avanceon logo

While manufacturers continue investing in cybersecurity, system monitoring, and preventive maintenance, many organizations still encounter difficulties restoring OT systems after outages, cyber incidents, or infrastructure failures. Recovery efforts are often delayed by incomplete system documentation, undocumented dependencies, unvalidated backups, and unclear ownership across IT, OT, vendors, and integrators.

"Many manufacturers already have monitoring and cybersecurity initiatives in place, but operational recovery is still a major gap," said Matt Ruth, CEO of Actemium Avanceon. "In industrial environments, the true business impact often comes from how long production systems remain unavailable after an outage, cyber incident, or infrastructure failure. Recovery readiness requires more than monitoring and detection; it requires validated backups, documented recovery processes, and operational visibility into how systems are restored."

Unlike traditional IT environments, OT recovery often requires restoring interconnected control systems, SCADA platforms, industrial networks, and production equipment while minimizing disruption to active manufacturing operations. Actemium Avanceon's approach combines OT infrastructure expertise with controls, SCADA, MES, and industrial operations knowledge to help manufacturers improve recovery coordination across plant-floor environments.

Actemium Avanceon's OT Readiness & Recovery Services help manufacturers improve recovery planning and operational response through system documentation, backup validation, response process definition, ongoing support, and visibility into OT system dependencies and risks. The offering is designed for manufacturers managing increasingly interconnected production environments, multi-site operations, and expanding OT infrastructure.

Ruth said manufacturers are placing greater focus on recovery readiness as cybersecurity incidents, system complexity, personnel turnover, and operational continuity requirements continue to increase across industrial environments. He added that many organizations are recognizing that recovery planning, documentation, and validated backup processes are becoming critical components of OT risk management.

"In many situations, we're brought into a facility after an issue has already occurred, and the first challenge is understanding the current state of the environment before recovery can begin," Ruth said. "We're seeing more organizations move from asking, 'How do we know when something breaks?' to asking, 'How do we recover quickly when it does?' "

Unlike traditional IT managed services approaches that primarily focus on enterprise systems, OT recovery requires understanding industrial control systems, plant-floor operations, system interdependencies, and the requirements of maintaining uptime in active production environments.

More information about Actemium Avanceon's OT Readiness & Recovery Services is available at https://www.avanceon.com/ot-readiness-and-recovery-services/.

About Actemium Avanceon

Actemium Avanceon is an industrial automation and digital transformation company specializing in operational technology (OT) services, controls, SCADA, MES, industrial data and analytics, and OT infrastructure for manufacturers across North America. Founded in 1984, the company helps industrial organizations improve operational reliability, resilience, visibility, and performance through integrated engineering, automation, and support services. As part of the global Actemium network under VINCI Energies, Actemium Avanceon supports manufacturers across a wide range of industrial sectors with expertise spanning controls and automation, industrial intelligence, operational support, and digitalization initiatives. For more information, visit Actemium Avanceon's website, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Actemium Avanceon