ACTenviro Makes Inc. 5000 List for 10th Time, Among Only 95 Ever To Do So

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has, for the 10th year in a row, named ACTenviro to its annual 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Only 95 companies in the history of the list have made it 10 times, or the top one third of one percent – and ACT has done it in consecutive years!

"The credit for this victory goes first and foremost to all of our hard-working employees, without whom none of our success would ever have been possible," said Walter H. Singer, ACTenviro's President and Founder. "Considering that Family is one of ACT's core values, it is only fitting that this, our most humbling honor to date, is by no means an individual accolade but rather an achievement by the entire ACT family.

"We also owe a great debt of gratitude to our loyal customers, whose support has allowed us to remain in the vanguard of our industry on the sustainability front and paved the way as we constantly drive toward providing ever-more renewable options to them."

Indeed, as ACTenviro's unswerving focus on sustainability represents a major differentiator from many of its competitors, it is in itself one of the main reasons the company has been in line to receive these plaudits over the past decade. This emphasis on the health of the environment is the embodiment of two of the company's other core values: Forward Thinking and Customer Commitment. To experience the ACTenviro difference, please email or call.

SOURCE ACTenviro