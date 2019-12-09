Actera Expands Bio-Actives Team

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actera Ingredients (www.acteraingredients.com) has announced an expansion of its organization to support its growing bio-actives platform for the beauty and dermo-cosmetics segments.

Ivan Souza has joined as Principal Scientist, with responsibility for leading Actera's research in functional skin biology, botanical screening, and clinical claims development. Ivan's background in the cosmetics industry, academia, and his work with UNESCO provide unique insights for translating natural plant actives into high performance cosmetic technology. Ivan graduated with a PhD graduate in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Sao Paulo.

Cynthia Sinchi has joined Actera's customer engagement team to develop partnerships with brands in the US professional skin care and beauty markets. Cynthia is a graduate of FIT in New York, with prior experience in indie beauty and cosmetic dermatology, most recently with L'Oréal's Dermablend brand.

The new additions coincide with the growth of the company's TeraCeutic™ active ingredient platform. These functional actives are clinically tested with true performance impact and visible consumer benefits. TeraCeutic TXVector, a patent-pending, clinically tested, first of its kind anti-aging depigmentation active is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020.

