ACTFL Names 2026 National Language Teacher of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTFL is delighted to introduce Nathan Campbell as the 2026 ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year. The award presentation was held during the Opening General Session of the 2025 ACTFL Convention & World Languages Expo on Friday, November 21 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. The Language Teacher of the Year is a program managed by ACTFL and funded through gifts to the Language Connects Foundation (LCF), ACTFL's charitable affiliate.

Nathan Campbell, 2026 ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year.

Nathan Campbell teaches Advanced Placement Spanish at Manheim Central High School in Manheim, PA. He is the 2025 Northeast Conference (NECTFL) Teacher of the Year, and the 2024 Pennsylvania State Modern Languages Association (PMSLA) Teacher of the Year. In addition to teaching, Nathan is the World Languages Department Lead Facilitator; Spanish Club Advisor; Capítulo de la Sabiduría and Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica Co-Advisor; and World Cultures Day Event Organizer.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend our warmest congratulations to Nathan on being named the 2026 ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year," said Milton Alan Turner, president of the ACTFL Board of Directors. "His innovation and passion for language education inspire students and colleagues alike and embody the spirit of excellence that drives our profession forward."

The award for the ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year elevates the status of the language teaching profession at the state, regional, and national levels by creating opportunities for recognizing the most accomplished members of the profession. The Language Teacher of the Year becomes a national spokesperson for the language profession to further demonstrate the critical importance of learning languages and cultures to the general public.

"We congratulate Nathan on being awarded the 2026 ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year," said Lawrence M. Paska, Ph.D., CAE, ACTFL Executive Director. "He exemplifies the dedication and enthusiasm of the language education profession. I look forward to collaborating with Nathan during his year of service and advocacy to the profession as ACTFL's National Language Teacher of the Year."

Learn more about the ACTFL Teacher of the Year Program.

The other four finalists for the annual ACTFL National Language Teacher of the Year Award representing the other geographic regions of the U.S. were:

Stephanie Bellot-Donaldson: Hawthorne Elementary School, Louisville, KY — Southern Conference on Language Teaching (SCOLT)

Rachel Benson: Pleasant Lea Middle School and Summit Lakes Middle School, Lee's Summit, MO — Central States Languages For All (Central States)

Dan Call: Franklin Pierce High School, Tacoma, WA — Pacific Northwest Council for Languages (PNCFL)

Ngan-Ha Ta: 'Iolani School, Honolulu, HI — Southwest Conference on Language Teaching (SWCOLT)

About ACTFL:

Providing vision, leadership and support for quality teaching and learning of languages, ACTFL is an individual membership organization of more than 13,000 language educators and administrators from elementary through graduate education, as well as government and industry. Since its founding in 1967, ACTFL has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability in meeting the changing needs of language educators and their learners. It is where the world's educators, businesses, and government agencies go to advance the practice of language learning.

ACTFL's work as a trusted, independent center of excellence empowers educators to prepare learners for success in a 21st century global society; helps government agencies build language capacity in the U.S. and abroad; and connects businesses with the resources and relationships they need to succeed.

About LCF:

The Language Connects Foundation (LCF) is a national not-for-profit and philanthropic organization created in partnership with parent organization, ACTFL, to uplift language educators and champion language education. As a standalone entity, the LCF's ultimate goal is to help ensure a diverse, well-prepared, and highly effective language educator workforce today and for generations to come.

SOURCE ACTFL