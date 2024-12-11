Actfore Drives Rapid Growth and Innovation in 2024 Following Spinoff, Unveiling Key Features and Achieving Significant Milestones

RESTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actfore , a leader in AI/ML-powered data mining for cyber breach incident response, today announced a significant surge in revenue and customer growth, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the data mining incident response industry. With an average deal value increasing by 33% year-over-year and a static price list unchanged since its launch in 2022, Actfore has demonstrated its ability to scale and deliver exceptional value across engagements of all sizes—from making quick work of small incidents to efficiently processing massive, multi-terabyte breaches in unparalleled speed. Over the past year, the company has reported a 200% increase in large-scale (multi-terabyte, multi-million file) and global (multi-language) engagements, driven by its market-leading solutions designed to eliminate inefficiencies and meet rising demands.

"In an industry where promises often fall short, Actfore delivers proven results," said Christian Geyer, founder and CEO of Actfore. "We've built our reputation on delivering speed, precision, and value when it matters most. As the cybersecurity landscape evolves, so do our technologies, ensuring we stay ahead of emerging challenges."

Key 2024 Highlights:

Strategic Spinoff to Revolutionize Data Mining and Incident Response: In October, Actfore officially announced its spinoff from ActiveNav, positioning itself to address the market's critical need for rapid, on-shore data analysis.

Revenue Growth: Actfore reported a 111% increase in revenue year-over-year, outpacing its 60% growth in staff size, a testament to the efficacy and scalability of its technology-first model.

Expansion of Data Science Team: On the heels of capital injection, the company expanded its data science team by 450%, accelerating innovation and efficiencies. This growth fuels Actfore's ability to develop proprietary technologies and improve the speed and accuracy of its solutions.

New Timeline Standards: Actfore set benchmarks for handling large-scale breaches, successfully extracting sensitive data from five million, eight million, and 10 million responsive file engagements respectively; each in under 10 weeks. These achievements reinforce Actfore's status as the trusted partner for large and complex breach cases.

Awards and Recognition: Named "Overall RegTech Company of the Year" by Legaltech Breakthrough Awards for successfully addressing delayed timelines, inaccuracies in deliverables, and pricing uncertainties with its AI/ML-powered solutions. Recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine's Top Infosec Innovator Awards in three categories: Breach Incident Response, Cybersecurity Service Provider, and Cybersecurity Startup, for its transformative contributions to the digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) industry.

Groundbreaking Product Features: In November, Actfore unveiled TRACE (Targeted Retrieval and Automated Content Extraction), an auto-extraction feature to accelerate and enhance the accuracy of breach notification list generation. TRACE is now fully integrated into Actfore deployments, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional results for carriers, counsel, and clients.

Actfore's growth trajectory, commitment to innovation, and unwavering focus on delivering tangible value have established it as a leader in the cyber incident response landscape. As the company continues to expand its offerings and client base, it remains steadfast in its mission to transform the industry through technology-first, on-shore solutions.

About Actfore

Actfore delivers advanced AI/ML-powered data mining solutions for legal counsel, insurance carriers, and corporations, specializing in swiftly detecting and uncovering compromised sensitive information in cyber breaches. Capable of processing over 1 million files per hour, Actfore's on-premises, on-shore, technology-first approach offers the fastest and most accurate assessments, enabling clients to quickly understand the scope of exfiltration, mitigate risk, and make informed decisions about ransom payments. Trusted by over 25 insurance carriers and 35 law firms, including premier Am Law 100 firms, Actfore sets the new standard in incident response and data forensics. Clients maintain full control of their data through Actfore's secure lab or local deployment options. For more information, please visit www.actfore.com.

