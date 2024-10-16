Actfore Spins Off from ActiveNav to Revolutionize Cyber Breach Data Mining and Incident Response

RESTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actfore, a leader in AI/ML-powered data mining for cyber breach incident response, today announced it has officially spun off from ActiveNav to establish itself as an independent company. The move allows Actfore to focus exclusively on providing legal counsel, insurance carriers, and corporations with rapid, on-shore data analysis, and to continue delivering actionable insights on compromised information such as personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), business partner critical information, and corporate "crown jewels."

Actfore's on-premises, U.S.-based approach combines cutting-edge AI/ML tools with deep expertise in sensitive data discovery, disrupting an industry long plagued by pricing uncertainties, delayed timelines, and inaccurate results. The company's technology-first methodology ensures rapid, accurate assessments of compromised information, allowing organizations to navigate complex breach notification timelines and quickly determine how to respond to ransomware payment demands.

"This spin-off allows us to focus entirely on the unique challenges faced by organizations dealing with cyber incidents," said Christian Geyer, CEO and Founder of Actfore. "As part of the agreement with ActiveNav, we have secured the right to use its Discovery Center software so we can enhance it for incident response and continue delivering the accuracy, speed, and flexible pricing our clients need to mitigate cyber risks."

Since its inception in November 2022, Actfore has delivered over $27 million in revenue through the successful completion of 1,000 engagements globally. Trusted by over 25 insurance carriers and 35 law firms, including top Am Law 100 firms, Actfore consistently delivers accurate and timely results. Actfore's U.S.-based data scientists and analysts ensure the highest levels of security and accuracy, processing client data exclusively on-shore in the company's secure facilities. Clients retain full control of their data, choosing between Actfore's secure forensics lab in Virginia or local on-premises deployment behind their own firewall.

Actfore's new independent status comes on the heels of an $8 million investment from Gresham House Ventures, the growth capital and private equity arm of Gresham House, the specialist alternative asset management group, which manages c£8.8bn Assets Under Management (AUM). Gresham House Venture's Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer, Trevor Hope, has joined Actfore's Board of Directors, further strengthening the company's leadership as it continues to expand in the incident response marketplace.

"Our vision at Actfore is to revolutionize data mining for breach notifications, ensuring sensitive information remains secure and never needs to be sent overseas for manual processing," added Geyer. "With our industry-leading speed and accuracy, we offer stronger protection and more reliable outcomes. Having demonstrated our capabilities and delivered consistently strong results, we now need to shift our focus to embedding these advancements into every cyber engagement."

A proven leader driving revenue growth and scaling organizations, Geyer brings more than 18 years of experience as a seasoned operator strategically transforming organizations in cyber, defense, and data governance. Prior to founding Actfore, he served as Global CFO and COO at ActiveNav, supporting the company as they transitioned to a cloud-based platform, launching ActiveNav Cloud as their new primary market offering and guiding the organization through two successful funding rounds.

"We are proud to have seeded Actfore within ActiveNav, and we look forward to watching it expand its specialized incident response offerings as an independent entity," said Peter Baumann, CEO of ActiveNav. "Operating as separate companies will allow each business to address its unique market demands."

About Actfore

Actfore delivers advanced AI/ML-powered data mining solutions for legal counsel, insurance carriers, and corporations, specializing in swiftly detecting and uncovering compromised sensitive information in cyber breaches. Capable of processing over 1 million files per hour, Actfore's on-premises, on-shore, technology-first approach offers the fastest and most accurate assessments, enabling clients to quickly understand the scope of exfiltration, mitigate risk, and make informed decisions about ransom payments. Trusted by over 25 insurance carriers and 35 law firms, including premier Am Law 100 firms, Actfore sets the new standard in incident response and data forensics. Clients maintain full control of their data through Actfore's secure lab or local deployment options. For more information, please visit www.actfore.com.

About ActiveNav

ActiveNav are unstructured data experts, and our North Star is Zero Dark Data. It believes that all organizations should be aiming for a state of Zero Dark Data so that they can act as good stewards of that data to minimize their cyber risk surface area, protect the interests of their customers, their staff and their other stakeholders. It has been working continuously with unstructured data in the wild for well over a decade and we think the market deserves data discovery products that just work. As a result, we are trusted by leading law firms, corporations and government agencies to help them understand and control their data assets to drive regulatory compliance, reduce the cost of data ownership and improve data quality. www.activenav.com.

About Gresham House Ventures

Gresham House Ventures is an experienced investor providing flexible growth and secondary capital. We partner with exceptional management teams in fast-growing, innovative businesses. We specialise in scaling companies across a diversified range of sectors, including healthcare & education, consumer markets, technology & communications, and business services. For more information, visit www.greshamhouseventures.com.

