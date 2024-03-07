Actian Doubles Down on Data Readiness for Generative AI

Releases Gen AI Data Readiness Checklist and new primary research to help customers avoid potential pitfalls

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian, the data and analytics division of HCLSoftware, today announced the release of its Gen AI Data Readiness Checklist, designed to help organizations address hidden challenges and ensure their data is ready for generative AI. The checklist was developed and released in concert with the new Actian Gen AI Data Readiness Study that explores business and technology leaders' perceptions about data for generative AI projects.

At the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit on Tuesday, March 12 at 1:10 pm, Actian SVP of Engineering and Product Emma McGrattan and CMO Jennifer Jackson will present the Gen AI Data Readiness Checklist and new survey findings, along with their personal experience and expertise. Actian's presence at the conference and development of these resources demonstrate its commitment to help customers make the most of their data for Gen AI deployments.

"Comprehensive data preparation is the key to ensuring generative AI applications can do their job effectively and deliver trustworthy results. Training AI models require large volumes of high-quality data," said Actian's McGrattan. "We bring our extensive heritage in data and analytics to the table as we work closely with customers to ensure they've implemented thorough data preparation pipelines. This helps accelerate and validate their generative AI projects, ensuring our customers achieve their desired objectives with confidence."

The Gen AI Data Readiness Checklist offers guidance related to cross-company alignment, the range of use cases expected, and data management flexibility to accommodate shifts in business, among other items that should be addressed before implementation. It also warns of hidden risks to navigate – such as incorporating data from outside sources, compliance with privacy and security issues, and overcoming employee skills gaps. The checklist is a point of reference that provides preventive guidance for organizations based on Actian's experience helping thousands of customers ensure the quality and usability of their data.

Gartner stated that "quality data is crucial for generative AI to perform well on specific tasks" in the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Artificial Intelligence[1]. Organizations should prioritize clean, quality data to ensure their generative AI deployments operate with efficiency and effectiveness, which will ultimately build trust in the outcomes. The new Actian Gen AI Data Readiness Study illustrates the Gartner finding even further, as organizations with more mature generative AI deployments not only rank the importance of data preparation and quality 24% higher than other respondents but also register 47% more trust in their generative AI outcomes.

The Actian Gen AI Data Readiness Checklist and Data Preparation for Gen AI Study findings aim to help organizations have thorough and methodical data preparation that avoids costly and time-consuming setbacks. Actian experts will be on hand at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Booth #820 to discuss these new resources and the best ways to prepare your data for generative AI.

View Actian's Gen AI Data Readiness Checklist.

