Actian Launches Ingres 12.0 Database

New Edition of Renowned Database Enhances Cloud Flexibility, Improves Security, and Speeds Analytics by up to 20%

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian, the data and analytics division of HCLSoftware, today launched Actian Ingres 12.0 database, a major release of the Ingres SQL-standard enterprise transactional database. Ingres 12.0 is designed to make cloud deployment simpler, enhance security, and deliver analytics up to 20% faster, making it easier for customers to modernize their use of data.

"Actian's latest Ingres release reaffirms our commitment to meeting customers on their modernization and cloud journeys," said Emma McGrattan, SVP of Engineering and Product at Actian. "In an increasingly complex landscape, we're strengthening defenses against cyber threats, embracing cloud native deployment technologies and simplifying cloud adoption."

Ingres 12.0 advances the highly respected database with backup to cloud and disaster recovery, highly secure encryption for enhanced protection, improved performance and workload management, and better developer experiences.

Actian built the following new features and capabilities into Ingres 12.0:

The Ingres database is currently in use by more than 3,000 customers around the world, including Lufthansa Systems, The Irish Office of Revenue Commission, and Capita Software Services. Ingres 12.0 builds on the rich history of Ingres, one of the first ever relational database management systems (DBMS) that began as a research project at UC Berkeley in the 1970's.

Actian came to guide the development of Ingres, and in 2017 announced Ingres as the first natively integrated hybrid database, designed to manage transactional, analytic, and hybrid data workloads from a single database. In 2023, Actian introduced Ingres as a co-managed service in the cloud, a pivotal move to help customers modernize their applications with the power of the cloud, while also preserving their software and data investments.

The newest Actian Ingres 12.0 is designed to help customers deliver on their modernization goals. It reflects Actian's vision to develop solutions that customers can trust, are flexible to their specific needs, and are easy-to-use.

Actian makes data easy. We deliver cloud, hybrid, and on-premises data solutions that simplify how people connect, manage and analyze data. We transform business by enabling customers to make confident, data-driven decisions that accelerate their organization's growth. Our data platform integrates seamlessly, performs reliably, and delivers industry-leading speeds at an affordable cost. Actian is a division of HCLSoftware.

"Actian" is registered trademark of Actian Corporation and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

