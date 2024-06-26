Actian Recognized as Exemplary Vendor in Ventana Research Data Platform Buyers' Guide

Strength in Manageability and Customer Experience Earn Actian High Regard in Ventana Research Report

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian, the data and analytics division of HCLSoftware, today announced it was named an Exemplary vendor and Overall Leader in Manageability in Ventana Research's 2024 Data Platform Buyers' Guide for the Actian Data Platform. Ventana's extensive approach to the Buyers' Guide evaluates Operational and Analytic Data Platform vendors in seven key categories that are weighted to reflect product and customer experience.

"The launch of Actian Data Platform was a significant step forward for Actian that combined its capabilities for data integration, with the company's operational databases and analytic databases," said Matt Aslett, director of research at Ventana Research, now part of ISG. "Providing a single environment that can manage data across multiple clouds as well as on-premises contributed to Actian being classified as Exemplary and a Leader in Manageability in Ventana Research's Buyers Guides for Analytic Data Platforms, Operational Data Platforms and Overall Data Platforms."

For Operational and Analytic Data Platforms, Actian was ranked highly for customer experience alongside vendors such as Google Cloud and Salesforce. Customers praised Actian's strong product roadmap, use cases, and references available on its website, which provide valuable insights to prospective buyers. In addition, Actian was designated as a Leader in Manageability due to its strong license, use, and audit capabilities.

"Being recognized as an Exemplary vendor and a leader in Manageability is a testament to our commitment to delivering user-friendly and robust data management solutions," said Jennifer Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer at Actian. "We are dedicated to supporting our customers throughout their entire journey with our products, ensuring they have the tools and support they need to succeed. This recognition by Ventana Research validates our efforts and motivates us to continue enhancing our platform to meet and exceed customer expectations."

To learn more about Actian's designation in the report please read this blog post and download the report here.

About Actian

Actian makes data easy. We deliver cloud, hybrid, and on-premises data solutions that simplify how people connect, manage and analyze data. We transform business by enabling customers to make confident, data-driven decisions that accelerate their organization's growth. Our data platform integrates seamlessly, performs reliably, and delivers industry-leading speeds at an affordable cost. Actian is a division of HCLSoftware.

Media Contacts

Danielle Lee

Senior Director – Global Analyst Relations & Public Relations

[email protected]

Ali Wheeler

Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429927/Actian_Logo.jpg