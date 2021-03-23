Actifai Drives 15+% Increases In ARPU And LTV With The Release Of Its 2.0 AI Platform

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifai, an AI SaaS provider for cable and telecom companies, is pleased to announce the release of its 2.0 AI platform. Actifai creates improvements in ARPU and LTV by providing customer service representatives (CSRs) with optimal offer recommendations and key selling points based on customers' demographic, competitive, behavioral, and transactional data.

In the 2.0 release, Actifai upgraded its CSR platform's UI/UX, enhanced the accuracy of its machine learning models, and further developed selling points based on speed/price advantages vs. competitors. Additionally, Actifai released a set of APIs that enable its clients to power their digital buy-flows and eCommerce experiences with the same real-time offer recommendations and key selling points leveraged in its CSR platform.

EARLY RESULTS

Quantitative metrics are strong for Actifai 2.0, with CSRs averaging a 15% ARPU lift and top users generating lifts of 20% or more. Clients' users have also shared overwhelmingly positive qualitative feedback:

"Actifai has helped me by showing our competitors' offers and giving me confidence in my recommendation. This app has boosted my sales, making me more money and increasing our customers' satisfaction. I have also been selling higher [Internet] speed packages than before."

"It helps make sure we've covered the biggest questions in our discovery process and opens the door for a needs-based conversation with customers."

"I used it today to identify if we serviced an area and felt confident in my response to the customer!"

"I am just thankful for this awesome tool!"

ACTIFAI 2.0 FEATURES INCLUDE:



A streamlined user workflow, customizable by company.

An updated, user-friendly interface that makes it easy to train and onboard new employees.

A 'Serviceability Pipeline' that runs accurate, real-time serviceability checks, minimizing missed sales opportunities.

Scripting functionality that allows users to embed call scripts throughout the workflow, if applicable.

Updated machine learning models that generate optimized package offers and add-on recommendations.

Enhanced key selling points based on competitive and company data.

New 'Offer Configurator' and 'Order Summary' tools, enabling users to update offers efficiently, iterate with customers and track total monthly promotional and standard pricing.

Automated capture and analysis of customers' responses to offers and support engagements – further refining strategic pricing, investment, and buildout decisions.

Actifai is partnering with leading cable and telecom companies in North America, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere. To learn more or begin a conversation, contact Venu Amar at sale[email protected].

ABOUT ACTIFAI

Actifai applies artificial intelligence tools and technologies to help leading cable and telecom companies improve customer acquisition, retention, and upsell efforts across live and digital channels. Actifai was founded in partnership with a U.S.-based telecommunications provider and is driving tens of millions of dollars in measurable incremental profit for its clients. For more information, please visit: https://www.actif.ai.

SOURCE Actifai

Related Links

https://www.actif.ai

