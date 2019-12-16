Actifio Advances its Cloud-Centric Software Platform with Actifio 10c, Raising the Bar for Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Copy Data Management

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software , today announced Actifio 10c, the newest version of the industry's most comprehensive, secure, cloud-centric copy data management platform that helps enterprises consume, migrate and use cloud services faster and at lower costs for data-driven transformation initiatives.

Actifio 10c -- the c stands for Cloud, Containers and Copy Data -- introduces eight simple-to-use, significant new capabilities, in addition to comprehensive updates across the board that reinforce Actifio's place as the most mature and versatile copy data platform on the market:

One-Click Multi-Cloud DR Orchestration: Minimize the costs and business impact of downtime by recovering thousands of on-premises VMs, physical servers and cloud VMs with simple one-click DR orchestration in AWS and GCP. Multi-Cloud Scale -out Recoveries: Reduce recovery time objective (RTO), operational burden and cost of recoveries with intelligent and elastic load balancing from object storage across multiple Actifio instances. Breaking Object Storage Price/Performance Barriers: Get SSD storage performance at 20% of the costs, from object storage with intelligent read/write caching in SSD storage after instant mount and recovery directly from S3-compatible object storage. Rapid Cloning of Databases to Containers: Accelerate application test and release cycles by reusing backups to instantly clone multi-TB databases rapidly to Kubernetes managed containers. Mount & Migrate: Accelerate cloud migration by re-using backups to mount instantly and migrate multi-TB VMs, physical servers, and databases as cloud VMs. Agentless Multi-Cloud VM Snapshot Management: Reduce operational burden with automated, SLA-driven agentless cloud-native snapshot management of thousands of VMs in AWS and GCP. Automated Data Management for Databases: Increase application availability for mission-critical databases like SAP HANA/ASE/MaxDB, Oracle, Oracle EBS, MS SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Db2 with incremental-forever application-consistent backup, instant recovery, and rapid database cloning for test/dev anywhere on-premises or in any cloud such as AWS, Azure, GCP, and IBM Cloud. Direct-to-Cloud VMware Protection: Reduce costs by protecting VMware VMs to cloud object storage with or without an on-premises copy, increase flexibility by storing backups in multiple public clouds, and recover instantly in AWS, Azure, GCP, or IBM Cloud.

Actifio 10c accelerates the company's technology leadership with a series of new and enhanced capabilities that advance three critical aspects of multi-cloud copy data management: instant data re-use, self-service and elasticity. The most complete, proven multi-cloud copy data management platform available, Actifio 10c represents the advancements of a decade of development driven by customers' most urgent priorities in their pursuit of faster and more aggressive digital transformation.

Ash Ashutosh, co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Enterprise cloud is hybrid and multi-cloud, with infrastructure and data services like analytics and DevOps now available everywhere. By making data instantly available where needed, Actifio 10c accelerates enterprises' journey to the cloud, beginning with cloud resource consumption for backup, DR and cyber incident recovery operations, and then re-use this data to accelerate DevOps, analytics and governance applications. All this with a single operational and security model, across hybrid and multi-cloud environments at the lowest TCO, with no cloud lock-in."

Ashutosh continued, "Actifio pioneered copy data management to enable enterprises to move from playing defense with data management operations like backup and DR, to play offense by instantly re-using copy data to accelerate business with faster DevOps and analytics operations. More than two years ago we released Actifio 8, which was architected for the multi-cloud world and set the industry standard for modern data management. With support for 7 public cloud platforms, 8 use cases and 23 new core technologies, Actifio 10c is a huge step ahead with a much broader range of data sources, self-service enabled by more automation and simplicity, and elasticity and flexibility that no other technology can provide in a single software platform. We are calling this Actifio 10c to emphasize Cloud, Containers and Copy Data -- three elements of clear differentiation where we are providing our customers with truly unique advantages. We're proud to be fueling their digital transformation initiatives for application development, analytics, data protection and recovery, security and compliance."

Customer Reaction:

"One of our biggest recent challenges was to eliminate a second data center and deliver low RTO recoveries in the cloud. As part of our strategy we evaluated successfully and plan to use Actifio's new low-RTO Multi-Cloud DR Orchestration to recover more than 200 on-premises VMware VMs with Oracle databases to any major public cloud platform. This will help us significantly reduce costs and operational overhead with a simple, self-service approach of recovering our applications. We are also excited to use 'one-click' orchestration capability for on-demand testing in the cloud."



-- Sanjay Taneja, Advisory Engineer, Hughes Network Systems

Analyst Reaction:

"The release of Actifio 10c represents another big step forward for enterprises focused on digital transformation. Many companies we talk to are interested in a simpler, more efficient approach to multi-cloud copy data management that breaks through the price-performance barriers to object storage, while also having the flexibility and universality to move data among any clouds or on-premises to any cloud. It is becoming clear that adopting intelligent data management strategies like this will drive more operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation."

-- Cristophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

Actifio 10c will be generally available in the first quarter of 2020. The enhancements in Actifio 10c will also be available in deployments of Actifio GO, the company's multi-cloud copy data management SaaS (software-as-a-service) offering, as well as Actifio Sky and Actifio CDX deployments. More details are available here .

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Carissa Ryan, CTP for Actifio

cryan@ctpboston.com

SOURCE Actifio

Related Links

http://Actifio.com

