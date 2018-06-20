Actifio and Locuz Expand Alliance, Launch New Cloud Data Management Platform

Through the alliance, Locuz has launched its new managed services offering Conquo, an application-centric, SLA-driven data protection and virtualization platform powered by Actifio. This enterprise Data-as-a-Service solution provides users with a highly scalable copy data management platform that enables a series of new capabilities for a company's cloud, network and server infrastructure. With Actifio, Conquo is positioned to help users solve their biggest data, backup and usage issues during and after their migration to the cloud, including:

Instant One-Click Disaster Recovery

Incremental Forever Backup Capabilities

Fast, unlimited access to data wherever it is stored

On-Demand Cloud Consumption Pricing Model with predictable usage costs

In addition to the launch of Conquo, Locuz has signed on as an Actifio Managed Service Provider (MSP) in India and the United States.

Uttam Majumdar, President of Locuz, said, "At Locuz, we are constantly evolving our operations in order to keep up with the industry, especially in the context of cloud emergence and the rising threat to data ecosystems. By collaborating with Actifio on Conquo, we are now able to provide organizations with the tools they need to protect their data on-premise or in the cloud, regardless of its platform."

Ash Ashutosh, Co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "As we continue to expand our global reach, this collaboration with Locuz is instrumental in bringing our platform integration capabilities to a new region, and the launch of Conquo represents the next step in our journey. As Locuz continues to provide its customers with a range of innovative solutions, Actifio is proud to play a role in their next phase of bringing data protection and virtualization technology to customers in India and beyond."

Ravi Kollipara, Vice President and Country Manager of Actifio India, said, "India and the South Asian region continue to be some of the world's fastest-growing economies and IT markets. As Actifio's platform enables organizations to manage and protect their data and provide instant access to it regardless of where it is stored, the launch of Conquo symbolizes Locuz' impact on the current market."

To learn more about Actifio's products and solutions, please visit www.actifio.com.

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

About Locuz

Locuz is an IT Infrastructure Solutions and Services company focused on helping enterprises transform their businesses through innovative and optimal use of technology. Our strong team of specialists, help address the challenge of deploying & managing complex IT Infrastructure in the face of rapid technological change. The greatest of these changes is the Cloud; and Locuz is uniquely positioned to help enterprises leverage the power of cloud technologies while avoiding the pitfalls of security, identity and service management. For more, visit Locuz.com or follow @ LocuzInc on Twitter.

