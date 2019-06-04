Actifio Announces Global Alliance with Tata Consultancy Services to Provide Multi-Cloud Copy Data Management Solutions for Data-Driven Enterprises

Successful Outcomes in Global Enterprises Promise Strong Alliance

WALTHAM, Mass., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software, today announced a global alliance with Tata Consultancy Services, a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, to offer enterprises the ability to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, reduce storage costs and meet the speed and scale requirements of today's multi-cloud world.

The combination of Actifio technology and TCS' global expertise in delivering IT transformation promises significant benefits to customers. As data-driven organizations modernize their legacy infrastructure-oriented data management strategies and implement hybrid and multi-cloud approaches, the first imperatives are gaining control of, and ensuring near-instant access to their data. The Actifio Sky software platform was designed from an application-centric standpoint to be infrastructure-agnostic, and to enable the acceleration of DevOps and analytics, to modernize data protection and improve security, compliance and governance.

"Helping companies accelerate their Business 4.0™ transformation is the cornerstone of TCS' business model," said Raman Venkatraman, Global Head, Alliances & Technology Unit, TCS. "At the foundation of this is the ability to manage, speed up and scale cloud-based data at an affordable cost. Actifio's platform effectively achieves this vast, complex task, and we're pleased to extend its expertise to even more global enterprises and industries."

Actifio pioneered copy data management solutions to eliminate copy data sprawl and reduce storage costs, while delivering instant access to any point-in-time copy of data, for any applications, at any location. The Actifio Sky software platform is based on Actifio's patented Virtual Data Pipeline (VDP) technology. VDP combines data virtualization technology, which creates a single golden copy of application-centric data used for virtualized copies, with data pipelining technology that provides data mobility, transformation and point-in-time application recovery orchestration, at any location.

More than 3,600 enterprises in 38 countries rely on Actifio solutions to modernize protection, management and access to data in order to advance their strategic initiatives.

Ash Ashutosh, co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Data is now the essential competitive fuel for businesses across every industry. As the pioneer in copy data management software, Actifio delivers the world's leading data-as-a-service platform to help customers leverage their data as a strategic asset. Actifio and TCS share the same commitment to delivering successful business outcomes to global enterprises and we are excited to be a global alliance partner to accelerate data-driven digital transformation initiatives in this market. This announcement formalizes what has already been a very successful partnership with a number of successful business outcomes at global enterprises in recent months. We are looking forward to rapid expansion in the opportunities to help customers with their data-driven initiatives."

Actifio is the world's leading enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit www.Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com. To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

